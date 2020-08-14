DALLAS, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P10 Holdings, Inc. (OTC:PIOE) has released their Second Quarter 2020 Report to Stockholders. This report can be found at www.p10holdings.com under the Quarterly Results section of the Investor Relations page.



About P10 Holdings

P10 Holdings is an alternative asset management investment firm located in Dallas, Texas. The firm’s purpose is to create long-term value for P10 Holdings shareholders by providing superior risk-adjusted returns to its Limited Partners through private equity funds, funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds, as well as private credit solutions provided by its subsidiaries, RCP Advisors ( www.rcpadvisors.com ) and Five Points Capital ( www.fivepointscapital.com ). The firm intends to provide additional investment vehicles in other areas of alternative asset management where it believes superior returns can be generated for its Limited Partners, which, over time, should generate value for P10 Holdings shareholders. Additionally, P10 Holdings will continue to pursue plans to monetize its patents. P10 Holdings is focused on long-term value creation in opportunities where it sees significant potential for sustainable profit growth.

For more information, visit www.p10holdings.com . P10 Holdings stock trades on the OTC Pink Market, which is operated by OTC Markets Group, a centralized electronic quotation service for over-the-counter securities. P10 Holdings stock trades under the symbol “PIOE.”

