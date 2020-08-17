(UPM, Helsinki, 17 August 2020 at 15:00 EET) – UPM will arrange a Capital Markets Day 2020 webcast for investors, analysts and bankers on 9 September 2020 at 14:00-17.00 EET. The programme will cover UPM’s spearheads for growth, sustainability as a value driver, and ensuring performance.



UPM has chosen three focus areas for growth. Our competitive pulp mill investment in Uruguay represents a significant step to our pulp business and UPM’s future earnings. Specialty packaging materials offer attractive growth opportunities, further enhanced by product innovation. Biofuels and biochemicals represent large growth markets by decarbonising traffic and providing consumers with more sustainable products. Our transformative biorefinery investment in Germany creates a completely new business in biochemicals.

Sustainability is the only solid foundation for long-term value creation. We have committed to UN’s Business Ambition for 1.5°C pledge and will contribute to climate change mitigation through climate-positive forestry and land use, significant reduction in carbon dioxide emissions and sustainable products that replace fossil-based materials.

UPM has a very strong balance sheet and an agile and efficient operating model. We will continue improving our competitiveness and implementing our growth strategy, which will drive future earnings and value.

Participants of the Capital Markets Day are kindly asked to register for the event through this link . A live webcast of the presentations will be available via UPM’s website www.upm.com . Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions about UPM’s long-term value creation from the company’s top management. Recordings of the presentations will be posted on the website after the event.

