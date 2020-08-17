SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API) (“Agora”), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.



“We delivered strong results in our first quarter as a public company, with total revenues up 128% year-over-year. Our efficient and scalable business model focused on developers also contributed to positive GAAP profitability and free cash flow in the quarter,” said Tony Zhao, founder, chairman and CEO of Agora. “Developers around the world continue to use Agora’s real-time engagement APIs to build immersive experiences for their end users and enable meaningful human connections. The successful completion of our IPO in June will provide additional brand visibility and capital to drive our growth as we strive to fulfill our mission of making real-time engagement ubiquitous.”

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

Total revenues for the quarter were $33.9 million, an increase of 127.5% from $14.9 million in the second quarter of 2019.

was 183.2% for the trailing 12-month period ended June 30, 2020. Net income for the quarter was $3.0 million, compared to net loss of $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2019. After excluding share-based compensation expense, non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $4.7 million, compared to the non-GAAP net loss of $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $5.7 million, compared to $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2019.

as of June 30, 2020 was $640.9 million, including $485.6 million in net proceeds from the IPO and the concurrent private placement, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Agora. Net cash generated from operating activities for the quarter was $7.5 million, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $4.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. Free cash flow for the quarter was positive $3.6 million, compared to negative $6.6 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were $33.9 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 127.5% from $14.9 million in the same period last year, primarily due to increased usage of our video and voice products as result of our business expansion.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was $11.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 148.2% from $4.6 million in the same period last year, primarily due to increase in bandwidth and co-location costs as we continued to scale our business.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit was $22.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 118.3% from $10.3 million in the same period last year. Gross margin was 66.4% in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 2.8% from 69.2% in the same period last year, primarily due to international expansion to regions with higher infrastructure costs.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were $20.2 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 64.3% from $12.3 million in the same period last year.

Research and development expenses were $10.9 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 91.3% from $5.7 million in the same period last year, primarily due to increased personnel costs as we continue to build our research and development team.

were $5.9 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 16.7% from $5.1 million in the same period last year, primarily due to increased personnel costs as we continue to build our team and advertising expenses. General and administrative expenses were $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 121.2% from $1.5 million in the same period last year, primarily due to increased personnel costs as we continue to build our team and professional services expenses.

Other Operating Income

Other operating income was $770 thousand in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $14 thousand in the same period last year, primarily due to additional value added tax deductions and income tax refund.

Income/(Loss) from Operations

Income from operations was $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to loss from operations of $2.0 million in the same period last year.

Interest Income

Interest income was $120 thousand in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 48.1% from $81 thousand in the same period last year, primarily due to an increase in the average balance of cash and cash equivalents.

Income Taxes

Income taxes were $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 39.7% from $0.1 million in the same period last year, primarily due to increase in pre-tax income generated by our subsidiaries.

Net Income/(Loss)

Net income was $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to net loss of $2.0 million in the same period last year.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders for the quarter was $157.8 million, compared to net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of $13.0 million in the same period last year, primarily due to accretion of preferred shares to redemption value.

Net loss per American Depositary Share

Net loss per American Depositary Share (“ADS”)1 was $4.60, compared to net loss of $0.45 per ADS in the same period last year.

Financial Outlook

Based on currently available information, Agora expects total revenues for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 to be between $125 million and $130 million. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, and the outlook ranges for full year 2020 reflect a number of assumptions that are subject to change based on uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Agora has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). Agora uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes that use of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing Agora’s financial results with other companies in its industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures. Besides free cash flow (as defined below), each of these non-GAAP financial measures represents the corresponding GAAP financial measure before share-based compensation expenses. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of such share-based compensation expenses that we include in cost of revenues, total operating expenses and net income (loss). We believe that all such non-GAAP financial measures also provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with Agora’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of Agora’s historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the tables captioned “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures” included at the end of this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

Definitions of Agora’s non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are presented below.

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

Agora defines non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense.

Adjusted EBITDA

Agora defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before exchange gain (loss), interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and adjusted to exclude the effects of share-based compensation expense.

Free Cash Flow

Agora defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. Agora considers free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors regarding net cash provided by operating activities and cash used for investments in property and equipment required to maintain and grow the business.

Operating Metrics

Agora also uses other operating metrics included in this press release and defined below to assess the performance of its business.

Active Customers

Agora defines an active customer at the end of any particular period as an organization or individual developer from which Agora generated more than $100 of revenue during the preceding 12 months. Agora counts customers based on unique customer account identifiers. Generally, one software application uses the same customer account identifier throughout its life cycle while one account may be used for multiple applications.

Constant Currency Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate

Agora calculates Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate for a trailing 12-month period by first identifying all customers in the prior 12-month period, and then calculating the quotient from dividing the revenue generated from such customers in the trailing 12-month period by the revenue generated from the same group of customers in the prior 12-month period. Constant Currency Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate is calculated the same way as Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate but using fixed exchange rates based on the daily average exchange rates prevailing during the prior 12-month period to remove the impact of foreign currency translations. Agora believes Constant Currency Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis as Agora does not consider the impact of foreign currency fluctuations to be indicative of its core operating performance.

Safe Harbor Statements

About Agora

Agora’s mission is to make real-time engagement ubiquitous, allowing everyone to interact with anyone, in any application, anytime and anywhere. Agora’s platform provides developers simple, flexible and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time video and voice engagement experiences into their applications.

For more information, please visit: www.agora.io.

1 One ADS represents four Class A ordinary shares.







Agora, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in US$ thousands)

As of As of June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 640,854 105,603 Accounts receivable, net 27,940 16,248 Prepayments and other current assets 4,484 1,381 Total current assets 673,278 123,232 Property and equipment, net 11,093 6,282 Deferred tax assets 824 836 Other non-current assets 492 809 Total assets 685,687 131,159 Liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity (deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable 5,839 4,088 Advances from customers 957 921 Taxes payable 2,059 2,493 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 21,896 10,979 Total current liabilities 30,751 18,481 Total liabilities 30,751 18,481 Mezzanine equity - 239,970 Shareholders' equity (deficit): Ordinary shares - 12 Class A ordinary shares 33 - Class B ordinary shares 8 - Additional paid-in-capital 811,194 - Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,459) (988) Accumulated deficit (154,840) (126,316) Total shareholders' equity (deficit) 654,936 (127,292) Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity (deficit) 685,687 131,159







Agora, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited, in US$ thousands, except share and per ADS amounts)

Three Month Ended Six Month Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Real-time engagement service revenues 33,672 14,863 69,118 28,150 Other revenues 232 38 346 113 Total revenues 33,904 14,901 69,464 28,263 Cost of revenues 11,377 4,584 22,459 8,736 Gross profit 22,527 10,317 47,005 19,527 Operating expenses: Research and development 10,919 5,708 22,607 9,908 Sales and marketing 5,913 5,067 11,915 9,073 General and administrative 3,396 1,535 6,941 3,097 Total operating expenses 20,228 12,310 41,463 22,078 Other operating income 770 14 793 19 Income (loss) from operations 3,069 (1,979) 6,335 (2,532) Exchange gain 7 31 - 13 Interest income 120 81 217 124 Income (loss) before income taxes 3,196 (1,867) 6,552 (2,395) Income taxes (190) (136) (559) (326) Net income (loss) 3,006 (2,003) 5,993 (2,721) Less: cumulative undeclared dividends on convertible redeemable preferred shares (3,316) (2,490) (6,715) (4,980) Less: accretion on convertible redeemable preferred shares to redemption value (157,502) (8,550) (193,466) (18,729) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (157,812) (13,043) (194,188) (26,430) Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustments 31 (405) (470) (84) Total comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (157,781) (13,448) (194,658) (26,514) Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (4.60) (0.45) (6.04) (0.93) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted 137,167,618 114,842,026 128,524,877 114,048,078







Agora, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in US$ thousands)

Three Month Ended Six Month Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) 3,006 (2,003) 5,993 (2,721) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash generated from (used in) operating activities: Share-based compensation expense 1,651 809 3,098 1,739 Depreciation of property and equipment 1,005 429 1,750 771 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 3,320 (2,141) (12,126) (1,006) Prepayments and other current assets (980) (307) (3,146) 68 Other non-current assets (17) 32 2 17 Accounts payable (3,236) (1,315) 1,552 (85) Advances from customers 184 560 46 426 Taxes payable (631) 112 (399) 95 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,149 (1,110) 9,761 (619) Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities 7,451 (4,934) 6,531 (1,315) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of short-term investments - (2,935) - (9,605) Proceeds from sale and maturity of short-term investments - 6,604 - 8,086 Purchase of property and equipment (3,825) (1,645) (6,321) (2,409) Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities (3,825) 2,024 (6,321) (3,928) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of Series C+ convertible redeemable preferred shares, net of the issuance costs of nil - - 50,000 - Proceeds from the IPO and concurrent private placement, net of underwriter discounts and commissions and other offering costs paid 485,555 - 485,324 - Net cash provided by financing activities 485,555 - 535,324 - Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 20 (212) (283) (18) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 489,201 (3,122) 535,251 (5,261) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period * 151,733 106,459 105,683 108,598 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period ** 640,934 103,337 640,934 103,337 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Income taxes paid 724 411 724 411 Non-cash financing and investing activities: Accretion to redemption value of convertible redeemable preferred shares 157,502 8,550 193,466 18,729 Payables for property and equipment 921 130 921 130 Payables for deferred initial public offering cost 1,690 - 1,690 -



* includes restricted cash balance 80 80 80 80 ** includes restricted cash balance 80 80 80 80





Agora, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited, in US$ thousands, except share and per ADS amounts)

Three Month Ended Six Month Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP net income (loss) 3,006 (2,003) 5,993 (2,721) Add: Share-based compensation expense 1,651 1,656 3,098 2,586 Non-GAAP net income (loss) 4,657 (347) 9,091 (135) Net income (loss) 3,006 (2,003) 5,993 (2,721) Excluding: Exchange rate gains 7 31 - 13 Interest income 120 81 217 124 Income taxes (190) (136) (559) (326) Depreciation and amortization expense 1,005 429 1,750 771 Share-based compensation expense 1,651 1,656 3,098 2,586 Adjusted EBITDA 5,725 106 11,183 825 Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities 7,451 (4,934) 6,531 (1,315) Purchase of property and equipment (3,825) (1,645) (6,321) (2,409) Free Cash Flow 3,626 (6,579) 210 (3,724) Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities (3,825) 2,024 (6,321) (3,928) Net cash provided by financing activities 485,555 - 535,324 -



