Stockholm August 18, 2020: Aino Health announces today that they have signed an agreement with Stockholm City Mission for the SaaS solution HealthManager. The solution will be implemented in September/October 2020.

With the implementation of Aino HealthManager, The Stockholm City Mission’s managers get automated and long-term support for proactive valuable dialogues where they greatly can increase the well-being and engagement with their employees.

”After having searched the market for this kind of services, we have not seen another solution with the same flexibility, usability, and which has the same robust analytics tool as Aino HealthManager”, says Pia Radda Hanning, HR Manager Stockholm City Mission.

”We are happy to welcome the Stockholm City Mission as a customer and we are very proud to be able to help a non-profit organization, like the Stockholm City Mission, to work with the well-being and engagement of their employees. This is also a very exciting organization with a genuine purpose in a, for us, new vertical”, says Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health.

HealthManager is a SaaS solution that supports managers with internal health-related processes and absence management. It also offers reporting and analytic tools to follow key metrics related to corporate health management. The goal of the solution is to decrease sick leave and increase employee engagement.







About Stockholm City Mission:

The Stockholm City Mission is an idea-based organization, independent of the state, municipality, and church, which cooperates with the municipality, region, and other non-profit organizations. The organization is there for people who are homeless, suffer from abuse, children, young people, and the elderly. Stockholm City Mission also conducts school operations and social enterprises. The work is carried out by staff and volunteers. The business is funded with donations from individual donors, companies, parishes, foundations and foundations, contributions from the state, municipality, and region as well as income from the social enterprises. For more information: www.stadsmissionen.se.

About Aino Health (publ):

Aino Health is the leading supplier of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management. The company’s complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs, and improves business results through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, wellbeing, and safety an integrated part of everyday work. For more information: www.ainohealth.com.







