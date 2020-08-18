Press Release

Sunrise deploys Nokia’s Converged Charging software to drive 5G Monetization

Sunrise completed the initial live deployment of Nokia’s Converged Charging solution, enabling consumer and enterprise service innovation today and for future use cases

Sunrise is at the forefront of the industry to benefit from the cloud-native charging solution designed specifically to address the needs of 4G, 5G and IoT

18 August 2020

Espoo, Finland – Sunrise Communications AG, the Swiss operator, has deployed Nokia’s cloud-native converged charging software in order to more rapidly package, price and promote a wide range of consumer and business services and to future enhance the user experience for the company’s 3.5 million customers.

Developed for the needs of 5G, internet-connected devices and multi-vendor deployments, Nokia Converged Charging (previously called Nokia Smart Plan Suite) provides the flexibility to react quickly to changing market conditions.

5G enables new business speed, scale and innovation, along with growing demands for premium digital experiences. In the era of digitalization, this trend touches B2C, B2B and B2B2x business models and sets a new pace for service launches. This calls for agile, highly flexible Business Support Systems (BSS) capabilities.

Converged Charging offers the performance and reliability required to efficiently deliver high-quality digital services and is built on Nokia’s Common Software Foundation, which makes Nokia’s software products easier to deploy, integrate, use and service.

Nokia together with Sunrise delivered deployment and migration services.

With this deployment and the future phases, Sunrise can now quickly create differentiated offers even for the most complex IoT use cases and services enabled by 5G network slicing.

Over 270 service providers around the world rely on Nokia’s Monetization solution to deliver service innovation, covering more than 1.8 billion subscriptions.

Elmar Grasser, CTO/CIO, Sunrise, said: “We believe in creating intuitive, high-quality experiences for our customers. Nokia’s cloud-native monetization software enables Sunrise to rapidly launch innovative services for our private and business customers, support emerging use cases enabled by 5G and IoT, and further increase customer loyalty.”

Bhaskar Gorti, President of Nokia Software and Chief Digital Officer, said: “5G requires service providers to update not just their networks, but also their operations and business systems. By implementing our Converged Charging solution, Sunrise can improve the customer experience today and cost-efficiently monetize current and future business models.”

Additional Resources

Webpage: 5G monetization

Webpage: Converged Charging

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks.

Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.4 billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide. Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

Media Inquiries

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

mail: press.services@nokia.com

About Sunrise

Sunrise Communications Group AG (Sunrise) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich and is the largest non state-controlled telecommunications company in Switzerland, offering mobile, Internet, TV, and landline services to private and business customers.

Sunrise offers the biggest and fastest 5G mobile network in Switzerland (connect magazine 1/2020). Sunrise is the 5G pioneer and was the first provider to introduce 5G in the beginning of April 2019. Beginning of July 2020, Sunrise covered already more than 554 cities/towns, offering the largest 5G network in Switzerland and Europe. In addition to this, Sunrise offers the best geographic 4G/LTE coverage across more than 96% of Switzerland to 99.98% of the population. 4G+ coverage is approximately 84.5% of the Swiss population, with speeds of up to 900 Mbit/s.

As at December 31, 2019, Sunrise generated a total revenue of CHF 1,887 million and an adjusted EBITDA of CHF 668 million and had more than 3.5 million customer relationships.

For more information on Sunrise, please visit: www.sunrise.ch .