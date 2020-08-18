San Antonio, TX, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (Nasdaq: GROW) (“the Company”), a boutique registered investment advisory firm that focuses on niche markets around the world, is pleased to announce that its airlines ETF, the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS), was approved to trade on multiple platforms at Morgan Stanley. These include Portfolio Management (PM), its largest trading platform, used by many top producers; Consulting Group Advisor (CGA), its institutional platform, used mostly by pension funds, retirement plans and endowments; and Brokerage at Morgan Stanley.

The inclusion became effective Monday, August 17, making JETS available to even more investors. As of the first quarter of 2020, Morgan Stanley’s wealth management platform had over $2.4 trillion in assets under management (AUM), supported by 15,000 financial advisors. This is the third time in two months that JETS has been approved to trade on a large brokerage platform, the other two being Citi Personal Wealth Management and Wells Fargo.

“We continue to see a steady recovery in commercial air travel, which I believe is bullish for airline stocks over the long term,” says Frank Holmes, Company CEO and chief investment officer. “The number of people who boarded commercial airlines in the U.S. climbed to a post-pandemic high of approximately 863,000 on Sunday, August 16, according to data provided by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). That’s the most since mid-March, and it represents a nearly tenfold increase from the low of 87,500 on April 14.

“We’re very pleased that JETS continues to attract investors who may be betting that an effective COVID-19 vaccine can be developed and distributed sooner rather than later,” Mr. Holmes says. “JETS remains the only ETF on the market that provides investors access to the global airline industry, including airline operators and manufacturers, and we’re grateful that Morgan Stanley has chosen to include it on its trading platforms.”

