SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onica , a Rackspace Technology™ (NASDAQ: RXT) company and Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) and audited AWS Managed Service Provider, today launched its new Contact Center Intelligence (CCI) Post-Call Analytics solution built on AWS . The solution, built on a serverless analytics platform using Amazon Comprehend and Amazon Transcribe, is designed to simplify and accelerate time to insight on customer calls.



As volumes of interactions in contact centers reach new heights, providing timely answers to customers’ queries, while also keeping customer service agents engaged, has never been more crucial. New technologies are giving companies the capability to provide independent answers to the most mundane customer questions, make agents more productive, and make the best use of the information processed in contact centers.

However, piecing together the various technologies to make an intelligent contact center can be a large undertaking for organizations that do not have the skills in-house to do so. This is why Onica has developed a serverless analytics solution on AWS that further enhances customer experiences in contact centers by gaining insights through automated call transcription, call motivation classification, resolution disposition, call sentiment analysis, audio and transcription archival, and agents’ adherence to policies.

“The modern customer requires an unparalleled level of care and service,” said Tolga Tarhan, CTO at Rackspace. “Too many companies are tied up building and maintaining complex systems to meet those needs — taking away agents’ ability to focus on differentiation in customer care and business efficiency. By leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence in the contact center, we take the heavy lifting out of the equation, freeing agents to do what they do best.”

The Onica’s post-call analytics solution’s features include:



I Sentiment Analysis that supports agent and caller identification and turn-by-turn sentiment analysis.

that supports agent and caller identification and turn-by-turn sentiment analysis. Custom Vocab with the ability to include custom vocabulary for domain specific transcription.

with the ability to include custom vocabulary for domain specific transcription. An Admin Portal that provides turn-by-turn analysis, and the ability to replay audio and view transcriptions.

that provides turn-by-turn analysis, and the ability to replay audio and view transcriptions. A Custom Dashboard to view aggregate and individual call sentiment scores.

to view aggregate and individual call sentiment scores. A Serverless Architecture to scale seamlessly through unpredictable traffic and stay resilient with auto-scaling, and self-healing systems.

to scale seamlessly through unpredictable traffic and stay resilient with auto-scaling, and self-healing systems. The ability to Predict Customer Churn by integrating analysis models with call data.

The Contact Center Intelligence solution offers a variety of ways that organizations can simply and flexibly use machine learning for business benefits. The solution consists of accelerators shared with participating partners to reduce the time it takes to implement natural language processing (NLP) technologies in three areas: self-service (chatbot or ML-driven Interactive Voice Response, IVR), live call analytics to assist agents and supervisors in real time, and post-call analytics to leverage insights present in contact center files recorded. Participating partners apply their core competencies to differentiate on top of the CCI technology and delight customers with better, faster, cheaper contact center solutions.

About Onica

Onica is a global cloud native services provider at the forefront of cloud computing. As a Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) and audited AWS Managed Services Provider, we help our customers solve the most complex and transformative cloud projects in the world to build new revenue streams, increase efficiency, and deliver incredible experiences.

As a Rackspace Technology Company, we are backed by a global network of experts delivering proven solutions across the full spectrum of cloud technology. Everything we do is wrapped in our obsession with our customers’ success – our Fanatical Experience™ – so they can work faster, smarter, and stay ahead of what’s next.