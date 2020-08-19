BRIGHTON, Mich, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGE Energy, Inc. ( OTCPink: CGEI ) today announced the issuance of the following shareholder letter from its President and Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Zaplitny.

Dear CGE Energy Shareholders and Partners:



Over the last five months, we have been presented with an unprecedented set of challenges that have impacted the economy and our personal lives. I’m proud to say that our team has enabled the company to continue to execute and position ourselves for growth. While our day-to-day energy project business unit was slowed by statewide construction projects being put on hold and client facilities being closed, we focused our resources over the last several months to make strong developments with the wind turbine and Self-Powered 5G Cell Tower.

In these recent months, we have had the opportunity to present the technology to congressmen, federal agencies, tribal communities and various tech and telecom companies, with enthusiastic response.

Recently, when most of America was staying home, the digital divide shone more obvious than ever. Having a secure connection to high-speed internet for telehealth, remote learning and working from home is of utmost importance. We can turn the immense challenges we face as a nation into an opportunity to provide resilient communications infrastructure and connectivity.

With 5G, new markets are being created, and people’s lives will be completely changed for the better. Some of the sectors of innovation that will benefit from 5G include edge computing, private 5G networks, and empowering high-speed connectivity in rural America. CGE Energy uniquely positioned and is excited to engineer a solution in these fast-growing markets.

Finally, we are thrilled to have grown our management team, hiring a talented individual as President overseeing the technology division of our company. He has grown seven start-ups, many in the IoT sector. Over the next few months, we expect to have substantive announcements and updates on this progress. We will look back at 2020 as an instrumental milestone for CGE Energy.

Thank you for being a shareholder of CGE Energy. We have the “Power to make a difference™.”

Bryan Zaplitny

Chief Executive Officer

CGE Energy



