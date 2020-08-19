Record revenue of $3.87 billion, up 50 percent from a year earlier

Record Data Center revenue of $1.75 billion, up 167 percent from a year earlier

Mellanox growth accelerated in its first quarter as part of NVIDIA, contributed 14 percent of revenue

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) today reported record revenue for the second quarter ended July 26, 2020, of $3.87 billion, up 50 percent from $2.58 billion a year earlier, and up 26 percent from $3.08 billion in the previous quarter.

GAAP earnings per diluted share for the quarter were $0.99, up 10 percent from $0.90 a year ago, and down 33 percent from $1.47 in the previous quarter. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $2.18, up 76 percent from $1.24 a year earlier, and up 21 percent from $1.80 in the previous quarter.

NVIDIA closed its acquisition of Mellanox Technologies Ltd. on April 27, 2020.

“Adoption of NVIDIA computing is accelerating, driving record revenue and exceptional growth,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Growth in GeForce gaming accelerated as gamers increasingly immerse themselves in realistic virtual worlds created by NVIDIA RTX ray tracing and AI.

“Our new Ampere GPU architecture is sprinting out of the blocks, with the world’s top cloud service providers and server makers moving quickly to offer NVIDIA accelerated computing. Mellanox grew sharply, driven by the need for high-speed networking in cloud data centers to scale-out AI services. And Mercedes-Benz’s partnership with NVIDIA to power its next-generation fleet of luxury cars -- from the computer to the AI software, and from the cloud to the car -- is transformative.

“Despite the pandemic’s impact on our professional visualization and automotive platforms, we are well positioned to grow, as gaming, AI, cloud computing and autonomous machines drive the next industrial revolution around the world,” he said.

NVIDIA paid $99 million in quarterly cash dividends in the second quarter. It will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share on September 24, 2020, to all shareholders of record on September 2, 2020.

Q2 Fiscal 2021 Summary

GAAP ($ in millions, except

earnings per share) Q2 FY21 Q1 FY21 Q2 FY20 Q/Q Y/Y Revenue $3,866 $3,080 $2,579 Up 26% Up 50% Gross margin 58.8% 65.1% 59.8% Down 630 bps Down 100 bps Operating expenses $1,624 $1,028 $970 Up 58% Up 67% Operating income $651 $976 $571 Down 33% Up 14% Net income $622 $917 $552 Down 32% Up 13% Diluted earnings per share $0.99 $1.47 $0.90 Down 33% Up 10%





Non-GAAP ($ in millions, except

earnings per share) Q2 FY21 Q1 FY21 Q2 FY20 Q/Q Y/Y Revenue $3,866 $3,080 $2,579 Up 26% Up 50% Gross margin 66.0% 65.8% 60.1% Up 20 bps Up 590 bps Operating expenses $1,035 $821 $749 Up 26% Up 38% Operating income $1,516 $1,205 $802 Up 26% Up 89% Net income $1,366 $1,120 $762 Up 22% Up 79% Diluted earnings per share $2.18 $1.80 $1.24 Up 21% Up 76%

NVIDIA’s outlook for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 is as follows:

Revenue is expected to be $4.40 billion, plus or minus 2 percent.

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 62.5 percent and 65.5 percent, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points.

GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $1.54 billion and $1.09 billion, respectively.

GAAP and non-GAAP other income and expense are both expected to be an expense of approximately $55 million.

GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates are both expected to be 8 percent, plus or minus 1 percent, excluding any discrete items. GAAP discrete items include excess tax benefits or deficiencies related to stock-based compensation, which are expected to generate variability on a quarter by quarter basis.

Highlights

Since its previous earnings report, NVIDIA has achieved progress in these areas:

Data Center

Gaming

Professional Visualization

Second-quarter revenue was $203 million, down 34 percent from the previous quarter and down 30 percent from a year earlier.

Launched with Acer, Dell, Lenovo and Microsoft new mobile workstations for professional creators, based on NVIDIA Quadro® graphics. Powered new AI features in the latest releases of Substance Alchemist and Blender , improving material creation and incorporating AI denoising.

, improving material creation and incorporating AI denoising. Announced that NVIDIA RTX™ has been implemented in the latest application releases from Foundry, Chaos Group and Redshift by Maxon , giving creators access to faster ray tracing and accelerated performance.

, giving creators access to faster ray tracing and accelerated performance. Released NVIDIA Quadro View ™, the latest application in the NVIDIA Quadro Experience platform, which aids in streamlining workflows with a suite of desktop management tools.

Automotive

Second-quarter revenue was $111 million, down 28 percent from the previous quarter and down 47 percent from a year earlier.

Announced with Mercedes-Benz that the carmaker is integrating into every vehicle in its lineup, beginning in 2024, a new software-defined vehicle architecture that is perpetually upgradeable and built on the NVIDIA DRIVE AV autonomous driving software and NVIDIA AGX Orin™ AV computer.

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement NVIDIA’s condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP other income (expense), net, non-GAAP income tax expense, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income, or earnings, per diluted share, and free cash flow. In order for NVIDIA’s investors to be better able to compare its current results with those of previous periods, the company has shown a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. These reconciliations adjust the related GAAP financial measures to exclude stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related and other costs, legal settlement costs, losses from non-affiliated investments, interest expense related to amortization of debt discount, and the associated tax impact of these items, where applicable. Free cash flow is calculated as GAAP net cash provided by operating activities less purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets. NVIDIA believes the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures enhances the user’s overall understanding of the company’s historical financial performance. The presentation of the company’s non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the company’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.





NVIDIA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 26, July 28, July 26, July 28, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 3,866 $ 2,579 $ 6,946 $ 4,799 Cost of revenue 1,591 1,038 2,667 1,962 Gross profit 2,275 1,541 4,279 2,837 Operating expenses Research and development 997 704 1,732 1,379 Sales, general and administrative 627 266 920 529 Total operating expenses 1,624 970 2,652 1,908 Income from operations 651 571 1,627 929 Interest income 13 47 44 92 Interest expense (54 ) (13 ) (78 ) (27 ) Other, net (1 ) 1 (2 ) 1 Other income (expense), net (42 ) 35 (36 ) 66 Income before income tax 609 606 1,591 995 Income tax expense (benefit) (13 ) 54 52 48 Net income $ 622 $ 552 $ 1,539 $ 947 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.01 $ 0.91 $ 2.50 $ 1.56 Diluted $ 0.99 $ 0.90 $ 2.47 $ 1.54 Weighted average shares used in per share computation: Basic 616 609 615 608 Diluted 626 616 624 616





NVIDIA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited) July 26, January 26, 2020 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 10,981 $ 10,897 Accounts receivable, net 2,084 1,657 Inventories 1,401 979 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 215 157 Total current assets 14,681 13,690 Property and equipment, net 1,964 1,674 Operating lease assets 701 618 Goodwill 4,193 618 Intangible assets, net 2,854 49 Deferred income tax assets 630 548 Other assets 157 118 Total assets $ 25,180 $ 17,315 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 893 $ 687 Accrued and other current liabilities 1,517 1,097 Total current liabilities 2,410 1,784 Long-term debt 6,960 1,991 Long-term operating lease liabilities 611 561 Other long-term liabilities 1,285 775 Total liabilities 11,266 5,111 Shareholders' equity 13,914 12,204 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 25,180 $ 17,315





NVIDIA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 26, July 28, July 26, July 28, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 622 $ 552 $ 1,539 $ 947 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 404 92 511 183 Stock-based compensation expense 374 223 598 401 Deferred income taxes (80 ) 15 (64 ) (27 ) Other (8 ) 4 (5 ) 1 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 44 (319 ) (205 ) (137 ) Inventories 54 225 (97 ) 378 Prepaid expenses and other assets 42 31 34 36 Accounts payable (8 ) 78 63 (45 ) Accrued and other current liabilities 112 49 81 (79 ) Other long-term liabilities 10 (14 ) 21 (2 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,566 936 2,476 1,656 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 1,032 1,372 1,032 3,592 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 258 3,126 259 3,152 Purchases of marketable securities (7,425 ) (840 ) (8,286 ) (1,461 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (7,137 ) - (7,171 ) - Purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets (217 ) (113 ) (372 ) (241 ) Investments and other, net - (2 ) (7 ) (2 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (13,489 ) 3,543 (14,545 ) 5,040 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds related to employee stock plans 6 1 94 83 Payments related to tax on restricted stock units (196 ) (50 ) (418 ) (261 ) Dividends paid (99 ) (97 ) (197 ) (195 ) Issuance of debt, net of issuance costs (8 ) - 4,971 - Other - - (3 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (297 ) (146 ) 4,447 (373 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (12,220 ) 4,333 (7,622 ) 6,323 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 15,494 2,772 10,896 782 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 3,274 $ 7,105 $ 3,274 $ 7,105





NVIDIA CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 26, April 26, July 28, July 26, July 28, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP gross profit $ 2,275 $ 2,004 $ 1,541 $ 4,279 $ 2,837 GAAP gross margin 58.8 % 65.1 % 59.8 % 61.6 % 59.1 % Stock-based compensation expense (A) 14 21 8 35 12 Acquisition-related and other costs (B) 245 1 - 246 - Legal settlement costs 17 - 2 17 11 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 2,551 $ 2,026 $ 1,551 $ 4,577 $ 2,860 Non-GAAP gross margin 66.0 % 65.8 % 60.1 % 65.9 % 59.6 % GAAP operating expenses $ 1,624 $ 1,028 $ 970 $ 2,652 $ 1,908 Stock-based compensation expense (A) (360 ) (203 ) (216 ) (563 ) (389 ) Acquisition-related and other costs (B) (229 ) (4 ) (5 ) (233 ) (15 ) Legal settlement costs - - - - (2 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 1,035 $ 821 $ 749 $ 1,856 $ 1,502 GAAP income from operations $ 651 $ 976 $ 571 $ 1,627 $ 929 Total impact of non-GAAP adjustments to income from operations 865 229 231 1,094 429 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 1,516 $ 1,205 $ 802 $ 2,721 $ 1,358 GAAP other income (expense), net $ (42 ) $ 5 $ 35 $ (36 ) $ 66 Losses from non-affiliated investments 2 3 - 5 - Interest expense related to amortization of debt discount 1 1 - 1 1 Non-GAAP other income (expense), net $ (39 ) $ 9 $ 35 $ (30 ) $ 67 GAAP net income $ 622 $ 917 $ 552 $ 1,539 $ 947 Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments 868 232 231 1,100 430 Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (C) (124 ) (29 ) (21 ) (153 ) (72 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 1,366 $ 1,120 $ 762 $ 2,486 $ 1,305 Diluted net income per share GAAP $ 0.99 $ 1.47 $ 0.90 $ 2.47 $ 1.54 Non-GAAP $ 2.18 $ 1.80 $ 1.24 $ 3.98 $ 2.12 Weighted average shares used in diluted net income per share computation 626 622 616 624 616 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,566 $ 909 $ 936 $ 2,476 $ 1,656 Purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets (217 ) (155 ) (113 ) (372 ) (241 ) Free cash flow $ 1,349 $ 754 $ 823 $ 2,104 $ 1,415 (A) Stock-based compensation consists of the following: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 26, April 26, July 28, July 26, July 28, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of revenue $ 14 $ 21 $ 8 $ 35 $ 12 Research and development $ 228 $ 134 $ 145 $ 362 $ 259 Sales, general and administrative $ 132 $ 69 $ 71 $ 201 $ 130 (B) Acquisition-related and other costs primarily include amortization of intangible assets, inventory step-up, transaction costs, and certain compensation charges. (C) Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments, including the recognition of excess tax benefits or deficiencies related to stock-based compensation under GAAP accounting standard (ASU 2016-09).





NVIDIA CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK Q3 FY2021

Outlook ($ in millions) GAAP gross margin 62.5 % Impact of stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, and other costs 3.0 % Non-GAAP gross margin 65.5 % GAAP operating expenses $ 1,535 Stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, and other costs (445 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 1,090





Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: the adoption of computing accelerating and it driving revenue and growth; growth in gaming and NVIDIA Networking; Ampere sprinting out of the blocks; top cloud service providers and server makers moving to offer NVIDIA accelerated computing; our partnership with Mercedes-Benz powering the next generation of luxury cars and being transformative; the pandemic’s impact; our position for growth; gaming, AI, cloud computing and autonomous machines driving the next industrial revolution; NVIDIA’s capital return program; NVIDIA’s next quarterly cash dividend; NVIDIA’s financial outlook for the third quarter of fiscal 2021; NVIDIA’s expected tax rates for the third quarter of fiscal 2021; NVIDIA’s expectation to generate variability from excess tax benefits or deficiencies; the benefits, abilities and impact of our products and technologies, including our Ampere GPU architecture, Spark 3.0, GeForce, NVIDIA Quadro and Quadro View; the supercomputers our products power; setting AI performance records; NVIDIA Mellanox UFM Cyber-AI Platform minimizing downtime in supercomputing data centers; the games supporting NVIDIA features; Square Enix adding its catalog to GeForce NOW and their features; powering AI features in Substance Alchemist and Blender and the improvements in AI denoising; NVIDIA RTX being added to applications and giving creators access to faster ray tracing and accelerated performance; and starting in 2024, Mercedes-Benz integrating into every vehicle in its lineup a software-defined architecture based on NVIDIA technology, are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners’ products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company’s website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

