b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of 85 shares awarded under the Company’s Approved Free Share Scheme. 43 shares were sold at a price of GBP 26.97 and 42 have been retained.







95 shares, awarded under the above share scheme, vested on 17 March 2020 and were sold at a price of GBP 21.15.







The final awards made to Milena Mondini de Focatiis under the above share scheme will vest on 9 March 2021 (96) shares) and 24 August 2021 (87 shares).







Milena Mondini de Focatiis now participates in, and receives share awards under, the Group’s Admiral Group Approved Share Incentive Plan (SIP).



