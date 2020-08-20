NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
|Name
|Milena Mondini de Focatiis
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|CEO Designate/PDMR
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Name
|Admiral Group plc
|LEI
|213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares
GB00B02J6398
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of 85 shares awarded under the Company’s Approved Free Share Scheme. 43 shares were sold at a price of GBP 26.97 and 42 have been retained.
95 shares, awarded under the above share scheme, vested on 17 March 2020 and were sold at a price of GBP 21.15.
The final awards made to Milena Mondini de Focatiis under the above share scheme will vest on 9 March 2021 (96) shares) and 24 August 2021 (87 shares).
Milena Mondini de Focatiis now participates in, and receives share awards under, the Group’s Admiral Group Approved Share Incentive Plan (SIP).
|Prices(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|GBP 26.97
|43
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|Date of the transaction
|2020-08-19
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Admiral Group PLC
Cardiff, UNITED KINGDOM
