Series RIKB 23 0515RIKB 31 0124
Settlement Date 08/26/202008/26/2020
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 24,3706,250
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 99.497/1.690135.269/2.590
Total Number of Bids Received 5219
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 29,4706,350
Total Number of Successful Bids 3018
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 3018
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 99.497/1.690135.269/2.590
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 99.900/1.540136.255/2.500
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 99.497/1.690135.269/2.590
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 99.614/1.650135.861/2.540
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 99.900/1.540136.255/2.500
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 99.156/1.820134.942/2.620
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 99.571/1.660135.847/2.540
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.211.02