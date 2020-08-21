|Series
|RIKB 23 0515
|RIKB 31 0124
|Settlement Date
|08/26/2020
|08/26/2020
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|24,370
|6,250
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|99.497
|/
|1.690
|135.269
|/
|2.590
|Total Number of Bids Received
|52
|19
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|29,470
|6,350
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|30
|18
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|30
|18
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|99.497
|/
|1.690
|135.269
|/
|2.590
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|99.900
|/
|1.540
|136.255
|/
|2.500
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|99.497
|/
|1.690
|135.269
|/
|2.590
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|99.614
|/
|1.650
|135.861
|/
|2.540
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|99.900
|/
|1.540
|136.255
|/
|2.500
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|99.156
|/
|1.820
|134.942
|/
|2.620
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|99.571
|/
|1.660
|135.847
|/
|2.540
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.21
|1.02
The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND
Ríkissjóður Íslands - Lánamál ríkisins LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: