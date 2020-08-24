PRESS RELEASE

24 August 2020

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced that a poster highlighting results from a phase 2 clinical trial of Tesomet for hypothalamic obesity will be presented at the 22nd European Congress of Endocrinology virtual annual meeting being held 5-9 September 2020. Professor Ulla Feldt-Rasmussen, M.D. DMSc (Department of Medical Endocrinology and Metabolism, Rigshospitalet Copenhagen University Hospital) will present the poster titled “A Randomized-Controlled Trial of Tesomet Resulted in Significant Weight Loss in Hypopituitary Patients with Hypothalamic Obesity”.

Rudolf Baumgartner, CMO & Head of Clinical Development, Saniona, Email: rudolf.baumgartner@saniona.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 a.m. CET on August 24, 2020.

About Saniona

Saniona is a rare disease biopharmaceutical company focused on research, development and commercialization of treatments for the central nervous system. The company has four programs in clinical development. Saniona intends to develop and commercialize treatments for rare disease indications such as hypothalamic obesity and Prader-Willi syndrome on its own. The research is focused on ion channels and the company has a broad portfolio of research programs. Saniona also has out-licensing agreements with Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Productos Medix, S.A de S.V and Cadent Therapeutics. Saniona is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and in Boston, US. The company’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap (OMX: SANION). Read more at www.saniona.com .

About Tesomet

Tesomet is a fixed-dose combination therapy of tesofensine (a triple monoamine reuptake inhibitor) and metoprolol (a beta-1 selective blocker). Tesofensine and Tesomet have demonstrated strong weight reduction in overweight patient populations driven primarily through increased metabolic output and appetite suppression. Saniona is advancing Tesomet for hypothalamic obesity and Prader Willi syndrome, two severe rare eating disorders characterized by obesity and loss of appetite control. The clinical programs are currently in mid/late stage development.

Saniona holds worldwide rights to Tesomet and is actively evaluating opportunities to advance this treatment globally.

About hypothalamic obesity

Saniona is evaluating Tesomet for the treatment of hypothalamic obesity (HO), a rare disorder characterized by rapid and severe weight-gain with increased risk of cardiovascular and metabolic disorders. The company reported positive data from a Phase 2 clinical trial in HO in April 2020 and is currently conducting an open-label extension of this study, with data expected in Q4 2020. Saniona intends to pursue a meeting with the FDA in Q4 2020 to help define a regulatory path forward for Tesomet in HO.

