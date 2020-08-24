Hod Hasharon, Israel, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, today announced New Zealand’s Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) has awarded Allot with a contract to provide the nationwide Digital Child Exploitation Filter (DCEF). Allot SmartSentinel and ContentProtector identify and block access to internet sites that contain objectionable content relating to child sexual abuse material, as defined in the New Zealand Films, Videos and Publications Classification Act of 1993.

Allot has replaced DIA’s current software with a scalable, lean, and virtual solution that is easy to use and maintain without requiring third-party oversight and management. Using Allot SmartSentinel, DIA can centrally enforce URL filtering without changes or implementations at the CSP level.

“DIA serves and connects people, communities, and government offices to build a safe, prosperous, and respected nation,” said Jared Mullen, Director Digital Safety at the Department of Internal Affairs. “We are committed to protecting our citizens from online harm, and the Allot solution gives us the tools to carry out this mission.”

DIA has the capability to block sites that contain objectionable child sexual abuse content and to analyze web activity logs, without impacting CSP network performance. Traffic from 11 CSPs in New Zealand is sent voluntarily to DIA for filtering to ensure that New Zealanders are not exposed to these websites with objectionable content.

“Digital enforcement has become a critical need for many national authorities due to increased cyberthreats,” said Oren Coral, VP Sales APAC at Allot. “By implementing URL filtering with Allot SmartSentinel, DIA can block sites that host illegal child sexual abuse content to protect New Zealand citizens.”

