LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email security and cyber resilience company, today announced that the company was presented with a TrustRadius 2020 Top Rated Award. Based entirely on customer feedback, the Mimecast Secure Email Gateway was named a valuable player in the category, receiving a trScore of 8.7 out of 10.

According to Mimecast’s State of Email Security 2020 Report , 60 percent of organizations expect to suffer from an email-borne attack in the coming year. Mimecast Secure Email Gateway is a cloud-based solution that is designed to use sophisticated, multiple detection engines and intelligence to protect organizations and employees from spear-phishing, malware, spam and zero-day attacks.

Customers often cite Mimecast’s reliability and ease-of-use as a top differentiator. Specific comments shared by verified TrustRadius users spanning organizations of all sizes and industries include:

“Their anti-spam engines are amongst the best in the business.” - Professional in Information Technology

“In the event of a disaster where we are unable to connect to our on-premise Exchange server, we utilize Mimecast to allow our users to log in and see an exact 1:1 copy of their email inbox.” Analyst in Information Technology Banking Company

“With Mimecast, we have been able to limit phishing scams, minimize spam, prohibit unsafe links and give our users a customizable experience to keep them focused on the safe, secure and important emails that they need to perform their job.” – IT Director

“We have been very pleased with the value of our investment in Mimecast's services and would sign up again in a heartbeat if we had it to do all over.” – Vice President of Information Technology, Insurance

“More than 38,000 organizations rely on Mimecast to keep their employees and data safe, their success is at the heart of everything we do. We like to think that our team is an extension of their team," said Heather Bentley, senior vice president of customer success and support. "This award is a reflection that the work we do to keep employees and data safe is working. We take pride in the teams' dedication to continue to strengthen customers' cyber resilience strategies."

You can learn more about the Mimecast Secure Email Gateway here .

Mimecast: Relentless protection. Resilient world.™

Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) was born in 2003 with a focus on delivering relentless protection. Each day, we take on cyber disruption for our tens of thousands of customers around the globe; always putting them first, and never giving up on tackling their biggest security challenges together. We are the company that built an intentional and scalable design ideology that solves the number one cyberattack vector – email. We continuously invest to thoughtfully integrate brand protection, security awareness training, web security, compliance and other essential capabilities. Mimecast is here to help protect large and small organizations from malicious activity, human error and technology failure; and to lead the movement toward building a more resilient world. Learn more about us at www.mimecast.com .

About TrustRadius: TrustRadius is the customer voice and insights platform that helps tech buyers make great decisions, and helps technology vendors acquire and retain great customers. Each month, over half a million B2B technology buyers use over 222,000 verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Next Coast Ventures, Mayfield Fund, and LiveOak Venture Partners.



Mimecast Social Media Resources

LinkedIn: Mimecast

Facebook: Mimecast

Twitter: @Mimecast

Blog: Cyber Resilience Insights

Press Contact

Alison Raymond Walsh

Press@Mimecast.com

617-393-7126