24 August 2020

Mothercare plc ("the Company")

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Annual General Meeting of Mothercare plc will be held at the Company’s head office at Westside 1, London Road, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, HP3 9TD at 11.00 am on Wednesday 23 September 2020.

The Company has today published the full Notice of Annual General Meeting on its website, www.mothercareplc.com.

In accordance with LR 9.6.1R and LR 9.6.3R a copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

In line with current government guidance, shareholders are requested not to attend in person but to submit their votes by proxy. If shareholders attempt to attend in person, they will unfortunately be refused entry this year.

Further, as announced in the Transformation Plan Update, a combination of factors including the discontinued businesses and COVID-19, have complicated the audit process meaning that more time is necessary in order to finalise the audit and financial statements. As a result, the shareholder resolutions relating to receiving the audited financial statements and the auditor’s and directors’ reports, approving the directors’ remuneration report and the re-appointment and remuneration of the auditor will be tabled at a separate “accounts meeting” of shareholders to be held no later than 29 December 2020. Notice of the general meeting and the annual report and accounts will be published in due course.

.

Please see the full Notice of Annual General Meeting for further details.

