IOWA CITY, Iowa, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI the parent company of Gravis Apps, Mass Markets, OnBrand24, Sydney Call Centre, and Valor Intelligent Processing (VIP) has taken the uncertainty of 2020 and turned it into opportunity by creating over 1,000 new work from home positions in the company across the country. With the growth of public and private sector programs and new business won by MCI, the company expanded it’s at-home model. 2020 brought unprecedented changes in the workplace environment in due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). After initially suffering material setbacks in work force due to lock downs, MCI nimbly and effectively scaled up a once modest work-from-home team to unprecedented scale. MCI employs now almost 4,000 agents across 14 brick and mortar sites and an at home agent team of over 1,000 across the lower 48 states and plans to add 1,000 more.



“The growing at-home division and remote training and instruction teams are strategic moves by MCI to accommodate current and future growth,” said Anthony Marlowe, MCI CEO. “As an organization, MCI grew by a factor of ten times the last few years via organic and inorganic growth and we are bringing on thousands of new jobs with the entirety of North America as our hiring pool. This is a game changer for our highly diverse client base that sometimes needs very nuanced or niche hiring profiles. Even in the face of a global pandemic, the fundamentals for tech-enabled BPO services are very strong.”

Also, Inc. magazine today revealed that MCI is No. 1,444 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. MCI came in 452 in 2019, making it Iowa’s #1 Fastest Growing Company for that year, respectively. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. “2020 has created a highly unique market and an incredible demand for call center services and business services. Being able to effectively procure and execute on highly complex and resource-intensive programs for both Federal (FED)/State, Local and Educational (SLED) and commercial private sector organizations have been a hallmark of MCI’s success this year more than ever. We are ecstatic to be once again included in the Inc. 5000 list and are poised to have an even bigger 2021”, said CEO Anthony Marlowe.

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

About MCI

In 2019 Marlowe Companies Inc. (MCI) was named by Inc. Magazine as Iowa’s Fastest Growing Company in the State of Iowa and was named the 452nd Fastest Growing Privately Company in the USA, making the coveted top 500 for the first time. MCI’s subsidiaries had previously made Inc. Magazine's List of Fastest Growing Companies 16 times respectively.

MCI is headquartered in Iowa City, IA, and has twelve customer contact management centers, IT services, and business process outsourcing service delivery facilities in Iowa, Georgia, Florida, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Nova Scotia, South Dakota, and Texas.

Driving modernization through digitalization, MCI ensures clients do more for less. MCI is the holding company for a diverse lineup of tech-enabled business services operating companies. MCI organically grows, acquires and operates companies that have a synergistic products and services portfolios, including but not limited to Automated Contact Center Solutions (ACCS), customer contact management, IT Services (IT Schedule 70), and Temporary and Administrative Professional Staffing (TAPS Schedule 736), Business Process Management (BPM), Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), Claims Processing, Collections, Customer Experience Provider (CXP), Customer Service, Digital Experience Provider (DXP), Account Receivables Management (ARM), Application Software Development, Managed Services, and Technology Services, to mid-market, Federal & enterprise partners.

MCI now employs 4,000+ talented individuals with 100+ diverse North American client partners across the following MCI brands: GravisApps, Mass Markets, MCI Federal Services (MFS), The Sydney Call Center, OnBrand24, and Valor Intelligent Processing (VIP).

