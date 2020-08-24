CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corona® , is celebrating the end of summer with virtual backyard performances starring Jason Aldean, hosted on Twitter (via @LiveNation ) and Live from Home , Live Nation’s Virtual Concert Hub on Friday, Aug. 28, starting at 6:00 p.m. ET. With the Backyard Beach virtual concert, Corona is encouraging fans to kick back at their own backyard beach and enjoy some of their favorite music and beer. Aldean will invite other Country music stars, who will be announced at a later date.



“This year summer concerts look very different, but we encourage consumers to find their beach wherever they are as long as they have an ice-cold Corona in hand,” said Ann Legan, Vice President of Brand Marketing, Corona. “Corona is here to bring beach vibes wherever consumers are, by delivering the Backyard Beach virtual concert.”

Aldean will perform fan-favorites from his catalog, that includes 23 radio chart-toppers, along with his current climbing single, “Got What I Got,” from his sixth consecutive #1 selling album 9 (Macon Music/Broken Bow Records).

“This summer has been a lot different for all of us with more time at home but I wanted to perform for my fans no matter where we all are,” Aldean said. “Everyone should get a chance to kick back and enjoy an ice-cold Corona and lime while listening to some music before summer is officially over.”

Fans can take advantage of the final days of summer with the celebratory concert series and have a chance to win a variety of prizes by following the instructions in special sweepstakes call-to-action posts on Corona’s Instagram , Facebook and Twitter channels. The sweepstakes will run from Aug. 26 through Aug. 28, where one grand prize winner will be named “Jason’s featured fan of summer” and will win an autographed vinyl album, Corona merchandise and be featured on Jason’s website and social media accounts with a text shout out from Jason himself.

For additional details on the Backyard Beach summer sendoff and more info on the sweepstakes as well as the official sweepstakes rules, click here .

The Corona brand is the number one most loved beer brand and has been the number one imported brand family of beer in the U.S. for more than 20 years. As always, Corona encourages consumers 21 and older to enjoy its products and to Relax responsibly®.

About Jason Aldean

After almost 15 years at the top of his format, three-time ACM “Entertainer of the Year” Aldean has seen trends come and go. He’s helped bring a few out of the shadows, like a Country-music Columbus making the mainstream’s first contact with hard rock (“Hicktown”), hip-hop (“Dirt Road Anthem”) and R&B (“Burnin’ It Down”). But after all that time, he continues to hold his ground making modern albums with an old-school soul—most recently with his ninth studio album, 9, which debuted at the top spot on Billboard’s Country Albums chart. Notably, all eight of Aldean’s previous studio albums have been certified GOLD or PLATINUM by the RIAA, while bolstering 15 billion streams and more than 18 million albums sold as well as 23 radio chart-toppers. For more information, visit www.JasonAldean.com .

About the Corona Brand Family

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca and in 2020, the national launch of Corona Hard Seltzer. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. The Corona brand is the #1 most loved beer brand and has been the #1 imported brand family of beer in the U.S. for more than 20 years. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra have been helping Americans find their beach since 1981.

About Constellation Brands

At Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe sharing a toast, unwinding after a day, celebrating milestones, and helping people connect, are Worth Reaching For. It’s worth our dedication, hard work, and the bold calculated risks we take to deliver more for our consumers, trade partners, shareholders, and communities in which we live and work. It’s what has made us one of the fastest-growing large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what’s next.

Today, we are a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Every day, people reach for our high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico, and our high-quality premium wine and spirits brands, including the Robert Mondavi Brand Family, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, The Prisoner Brand Family, SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey.

But we won’t stop here. Our visionary leadership team and passionate employees from barrel room to boardroom are reaching for the next level, to explore the boundaries of the beverage alcohol industry and beyond. Join us in discovering what’s Worth Reaching For.

To learn more, follow us on Twitter @cbrands and visit www.cbrands.com .

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C., 21 or older with web-enabled mobile device as of 8/25/20. Starts 12:00 AM ET on 8/26/20 and ends 11:59 PM ET on 8/28/20. The Corona Jason Aldean Fan Sweepstakes is sponsored by Crown Imports LLC. No alcohol awarded with prize. Void where prohibited. For complete details, see Official Rules at CoronaAldeanFanRules.dja.com . The Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

