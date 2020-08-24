WALL, N.J., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions powered by biometrics, today announced the appointment of Kimberly Johnson, a talented and experienced marketing executive, as Vice-President of Product Marketing, a new position at the Company.



Ms. Johnson will be responsible for all aspects of product marketing, including go-to-market strategies and execution, effective positioning, messaging, demand creation and marketing programs. Her marketing management background and strong track record of success will play an important role in growing the newly combined product platforms of BIO-key and its recently acquired PortalGuard solution. In particular, Ms. Johnson brings proven Identity and Access Management (IAM) marketing skill and experience, gained at multiple authentication and IT security firms, to drive the growth in deployments of the BIO-key PortalGuard IAM solution.

After graduating from the University of New Hampshire, Ms. Johnson played an integral marketing role during the formative growth years of the PortalGuard Solution. She then moved to expand her role and responsibilities at GlobalSign, a provider of identity services, where she managed a team of product marketing managers, responsible for launching products around the world. Later with Imprivata, Ms. Johnson successfully led their largest line of business and was promoted to run the go-to-market strategy for emerging products. She also created the strategy and pricing structures for the company’s transition to subscription pricing.

Most recently, Ms. Johnson worked as a Principal Product Marketing Manager at BitSight, a security ratings company, where she successfully launched three major products over three months. As part of the company’s leadership group, she was instrumental in establishing the line of business go-to-market strategy and roadmap.

Ms. Johnson commented, "BIO-key is on a mission to disrupt and improve the way organizations tackle identity and access management,” said Johnson. "Having started my career working with PortalGuard, and now returning as part of BIO-key, I am fully immersed in our value proposition and excited to work with BIO-key’s impressive team of tenured, dedicated experts – core attributes that have caused so many companies to trust BIO-key to secure their business. I am thrilled to join such an experienced leadership team and build on a very strong foundation and culture, to take BIO-key to new heights.”

BIO-key’s Chairman & CEO Michael DePasquale commented, “Kimberly will play a significant role leading the growth efforts of an exciting lineup of IAM products featuring biometrics. Her experience with PortalGuard gives her an important head start. Further, she complements our existing leadership team and fills a new position that will be extremely valuable today and as we launch into new markets.”

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.bio-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provide convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications and high-value transactions. BIO-key’s proprietary software and hardware solutions, with industry leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premise and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue; our ability to raise additional capital; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in business conditions; changes in our sales strategy and product development plans; changes in the marketplace; continued services of our executive management team; security breaches; competition in the biometric technology industry; market acceptance of biometric products generally and our products under development; our ability to execute and deliver on contracts in Africa; our ability to expand into Asia, Africa and other foreign markets; our ability to integrate the operations and personnel of PistolStar into our business; the duration and severity of the current coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our business operations, sales cycles, personnel, and the geographic markets in which we operate; delays in the development of products and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing as well as other factors set forth under the caption see "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, there may be other factors of which the Company is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. In particular, the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak to economic conditions and the industry in general and the financial position and operating results of our company in particular have been material, are changing rapidly, and cannot be predicted.