ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation selected Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray,” “we,” or “our”) (NYSE: GTN) and two of its television stations as winners, and three of its other stations as finalists, for this year’s coveted Service to America Awards. The NABLF’s Service to America Awards recognize outstanding community service by local broadcasters and selects local radio and television stations and one group owner each year for their exemplary service to their communities.

Gray’s WJHG-TV in Panama City, Florida, received the Service to Community Award for Small Market Television for its enterprise series “Remembering The Forgotten.” This series of reports highlighted how no federal aid had been provided to the area more than six months after Hurricane Michael created historic destruction across parts of the station’s market in 2018. Through its consistent reporting, lawmakers heard the community’s outcry for support. Finally, 236 days after Hurricane Michael came ashore, Congress passed a Federal Disaster Relief package benefiting the victims.

The other two finalists for awards in the Small Market Television category are both Gray television stations: KVLY-TV in Fargo, North Dakota, for its series “Homeless Kids Need Help,” and KWQC-TV in Davenport, Iowa, for all-encompassing campaign to help the community and businesses recover from the April 2019 flood.

Gray’s WNDU-TV in South Bend, Indiana, received the Service to Community Award for Medium Market Television for “Never Again: Prevent Bus Stop Tragedies.” WNDU launched this series following the tragic deaths and critical injuries of four children as they crossed highways to board their school buses. The station’s news reports, more than 170 public service announcements, and distribution of thousands of bus safety awareness signs raised critical awareness among policymakers in the state, culminating in a new state law designed to protect children at bus stops.

One of the three other finalists for awards in the Medium Market Television category is KWTX-TV in Waco, Texas, for its annual Food for Families campaign, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this November.

Gray Television received the Broadcast Ownership Group award for Service to Community in honor of the investigative series “Measure of Hate” that aired across its stations. The series of reports by lead investigator Lee Zurik exposed significant flaws in the FBI’s reporting of hate crimes. This investigative reporting led directly to changes in the way the FBI and law enforcers measure and report hate crimes.

“Great journalism leads to results,” said Gray Chairman and CEO Hilton H. Howell Jr. “I am proud of the work by all of our honorees and their continued commitment to quality journalism.”

The NAB Leadership Foundation traditionally hosts a Celebration of Service to America award ceremony in Washington, DC, each year, at which Members of Congress and other dignitaries recognize the honorees and present them with their awards. As a result of this year’s pandemic, NABLF created a virtual award ceremony that aired as a televised special across hundreds of television stations around the country, including those owned by Gray.

