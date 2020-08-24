FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avoya Travel®, one of the travel industry’s most innovative brands, has announced they are changing the “venue” for their annual Avoya Conference to an online platform following the recent success of their first-ever Avoya Mastermind Virtual Land Forum. Originally scheduled to take place onboard the Celebrity Equinox October 20-26, 2020, the 2020 Avoya Conference will now feature two separate events spanning eight total days, October 19-22, 2020 and December 1-4, 2020.



The two-part Conference was adapted to an online platform to protect the health and safety of the Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network, Avoya Travel’s staff, and Avoya’s preferred supplier partners considering the current environment.

Known in the industry for their out-of-the box thinking and innovation, Avoya is capitalizing on the unique advantages offered by a virtual format to provide even more educational content and powerful networking opportunities, while making the event accessible to even more Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network. Avoya already has more registrants signed up for the two-part Conference than the original headcount for the in-person Avoya Conference and has received rave feedback from both the Avoya Network and Avoya’s preferred suppliers on the new conference format.

“The Avoya Conference is always a tremendous opportunity for Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network to gather together with their peers and Avoya’s supplier partners for dynamic networking events while learning new product information and industry best practices,” said Steve Hirshan, SVP of Sales at Avoya Travel. “With the unprecedented challenges our industry is facing, it’s more important than ever for travel agency owners to be informed and up-to-date on the changes and enhancements happening in the travel industry. By pivoting to an online conference we’re now able to provide even more valuable content to a larger group of Independent Agencies than we could with a traditional in-person event while still keeping the level of engagement and networking as high as possible in a virtual format.”

The agenda for the two-part conference was curated based on the notion that there are two crucial segments of knowledge a travel professional needs to have to effectively sell travel in today’s current health and economic climate. The first is understanding how the experience of travel is changing and what the “new normal” will be for a variety of travel types – from cruising to escorted tours to all-inclusive resort stays. The second is having a relationship with the suppliers that an Avoya Independent Agency wants to specialize in selling, understanding who each supplier is, the relationship they have with Avoya, and developing a relationship with Avoya’s specific preferred supplier representative to help grow their business and provide an incredible customer service experience.

The Avoya Conference: Part One (October 19-22, 2020) is geared toward providing extensive networking opportunities for Avoya’s Network of Independent Agencies and Avoya’s Preferred Suppliers, focusing on relationship-building through 1:1 and small group settings with communication made possible by cutting-edge technology, both during and after the event.

The Avoya Conference: Part Two (December 1-4, 2020) is centered around preparing Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network to sell travel during the 2021 Wave Season and beyond with a specific emphasis on enhancements to health and safety practices, updates on products and protocols, and the “new normal” of life while traveling in a post-COVID-19 world.

The Avoya 2020 Conference will also feature keynote speaker Nancy Friedman, the Telephone Doctor®, who will be presenting in a General Session as well as a dedicated workshop focusing specifically on telephone sales skills and customer service. With the vast majority of the Avoya Network operating their independent businesses virtually and working with travelers throughout the world, it’s never been more important for the Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network to have access to education aimed at honing their sales and communication skills and continuing to increase the level of service they provide.

“Avoya Travel has always been known for staying ahead of the curve and evolving with the current times; adapting their Conference to not just one but two online events is just another example of Avoya’s ingenuity and imagination,” said Nikki Upshaw, Senior Vice President, Sales for Oceania Cruises. “We’ve been impressed with the innovative advancements they’ve made for their Network of Independent Agencies as well as partners like us during these uncertain times. We’re looking forward to the success of the Avoya Conference and are excited to learn more about what’s next for Avoya.”

