At Mowi ASA’s (the “Company”) annual general meeting (“AGM”) on 3 June 2020 the Board of Directors was authorised to grant options under the Share Option Scheme to Senior Executives. On 25 August 2020 the Board of Directors granted 1.125 million options with a strike price of NOK 209.8076, corresponding to 107.5% of the volume weighted average share price on the Oslo Stock Exchange at the date of the AGM, to a total of 32 individuals.



The options have a term of 4 years but will become exercisable immediately if a mandatory bid is made for all of the shares in Mowi, if a voluntary offer is followed-up with a forced transfer of shares in accordance with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act or if Mowi is the non-surviving entity in a merger with another company.

The number of shares and the strike price will be adjusted for dividends and changes in the equity capital during the term of the option according to the Oslo Stock Exchange's derivative rules and provisions in the option agreements. Total profit through the exercise of the option in a year is capped at two years' salary for the option holder. If the profit exceeds this limit, the number of shares to be issued will be reduced accordingly.

The following primary insiders in the Company have been allocated options according to the above and have, following this and adjustments for dividends paid, the following number of shares and options in the Company:

Total number of Options granted Total options Name shares owned in 2020 outstanding Ivan Vindheim

(CEO) 7 248 130 000 460 746 Kristian Ellingsen

(CFO) 588 55 000 55 000 Øyvind Oaland

(COO Farming Norway) 4 976 55 000 108 212 Ben Hadfield

(COO Farming Scotland and Ireland) 7 458 55 000 385 746 Ola Brattvoll

(COO Sales & Marketing) 9 819 55 000 385 746 Atle Kvist

(COO Feed) 131 55 000 80 889 Catarina Martins

(CTO & Chief Sustainability Officer) 2 051 25 000 50 889 Anne Lorgen Riise

(Chief HR Officer) 946 25 000 78 212 Kim Galtung Døsvig

(Investor Relations & Head of Treasury) 724 25 000 78 212

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.