At Mowi ASA’s (the “Company”) annual general meeting (“AGM”) on 3 June 2020 the Board of Directors was authorised to grant options under the Share Option Scheme to Senior Executives. On 25 August 2020 the Board of Directors granted 1.125 million options with a strike price of NOK 209.8076, corresponding to 107.5% of the volume weighted average share price on the Oslo Stock Exchange at the date of the AGM, to a total of 32 individuals.

The options have a term of 4 years but will become exercisable immediately if a mandatory bid is made for all of the shares in Mowi, if a voluntary offer is followed-up with a forced transfer of shares in accordance with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act or if Mowi is the non-surviving entity in a merger with another company.

The number of shares and the strike price will be adjusted for dividends and changes in the equity capital during the term of the option according to the Oslo Stock Exchange's derivative rules and provisions in the option agreements. Total profit through the exercise of the option in a year is capped at two years' salary for the option holder. If the profit exceeds this limit, the number of shares to be issued will be reduced accordingly.

The following primary insiders in the Company have been allocated options according to the above and have, following this and adjustments for dividends paid, the following number of shares and options in the Company:

 Total number ofOptions grantedTotal options
Nameshares ownedin 2020outstanding
Ivan Vindheim
(CEO)		7 248130 000460 746
Kristian Ellingsen
(CFO)		58855 00055 000
Øyvind Oaland
(COO Farming Norway)		4 97655 000108 212
Ben Hadfield
(COO Farming Scotland and Ireland)		7 45855 000385 746
Ola Brattvoll
(COO Sales & Marketing)		9 81955 000385 746
Atle Kvist
(COO Feed)		13155 00080 889
Catarina Martins
(CTO & Chief Sustainability Officer)		2 05125 00050 889
Anne Lorgen Riise
(Chief HR Officer)		94625 00078 212
Kim Galtung Døsvig
(Investor Relations & Head of Treasury)		72425 00078 212

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.