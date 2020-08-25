STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – 25 August, 2020. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that Magnus Persson has decided to resign from his position as member of the company’s Board of directors.

Magnus Persson has been a Board director of Karolinska Development since 2017. He is now leaving his post at his own request and with immediate effect, to focus on his role as founding partner in Eir Ventures, a recently started fund for investments in the life science sector.

For further information, please contact:

Björn Cochlovius, Board director, Karolinska Development AB

Tel: +49 151 17555444, e-mail: bjorn.cochlovius@karolinskadevelopment.com

This information is information that Karolinska Development AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Viktor Drvota, at 18:30 CET on 25 August, 2020

