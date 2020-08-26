Read the full IBA half year 2020 Results press release here
IBA Reports Half Year 2020 Results
LICENSING DEAL IN CHINA WORTH MORE THAN EUR 100M ANNOUNCED TODAY
DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH OF SERVICES BUSINESS FOR THE THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR
STRONG BALANCE SHEET WITH EUR 95.9 MILLION GROSS CASH AND EUR 3.8 MILLION NET CASH
STRONG PERFORMANCE IN OTHER BUSINESS LINES PARTIALLY OFFSETS COVID-19 IMPACT ON PROTON THERAPY
Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, 26 August 2020 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications SA, EURONEXT), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, today announces its consolidated annual results for the first half of 2020.
H1 2020
(EUR 000)
|
H1 2019*
(EUR 000)
| Variance
(EUR 000)
| Variance
%
|Net Sales
|109 733
|128 094
|-18 361
|-14.3%
|PT & Other Accelerators
|85 541
|102 815
|-17 274
|-16.8%
|Dosimetry
|24 192
|25 279
|-1 087
|-4.3%
|REBITDA
|-3 983
|1 358
|-5 341
|% of Sales
|-3.6%
|1.1%
|REBIT
|-9 940
|-4 421
|-5 519
|% of Sales
|-9.1%
|-3.5%
|Profit Before Tax
|-11 826
|-3 694
|-8 132
|% of Sales
|-10.8%
|-2.9%
|NET RESULT
|-12 043
|-5 317
|-6 726
|% of Sales
|-11.0%
|-4.2%
* Dosimetry numbers re-integrated, following the decision in 2019 to retain the business. 2019 numbers include figures for the RadioMed business which was sold end of 2019
Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA commented: “Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 crisis that have resulted in some inevitable delays with both signing of new PT contracts and converting our existing EUR 1.1 billion backlog, we are pleased with the solid performance of our other business lines. Our Other Accelerators business has performed well with a strong order intake confirming our position as the clear market leader in this space, thanks to unique innovative solutions such as the Rhodotron®, the Cyclone® KIUBE and IBA’s high energy cyclotrons. Services continued to grow with all PT centers remaining operational, while Dosimetry has been resilient with a solid order intake in the year to date.
“We are seeing encouraging signs that the PT market is maintaining momentum and we were delighted to announce today a licensing deal in China worth more than EUR 100 million with the first payment of EUR 20 million due in the coming days. Our pipeline of further new opportunities is robust and we are in the final stages of negotiating significant contracts in the strategically important regions of the US and Asia, including a multi-room deal in China. Our strong cost control measures and prudent spending have remained in place, whilst allowing for strategic investment in future technologies such as ARC and Flash, and we are pleased to note a reduction in our operating expenditure. We will continue these measures as we make targeted investment in the future growth of the business.
“Our ability to continue to secure contracts is testament to IBA’s unrivalled know-how in particle acceleration coupled with our ability to execute. Alongside our strong balance sheet with a net cash position and our continued focus on innovation, this stands us in good stead for the times ahead.”
Financial summary *
* The figures for HY 2019 reintegrate the Dosimetry segment following the decision in 2019 to retain the business. They include figures for the RadioMed business which was sold at the end of 2019
Business summary and post-period events
***ENDS***
Financial calendar
Third Quarter 2020 Business Update: 19 November 2020
Full year 2020 results: 25 March 2021
About IBA
IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is a global medical technology company focused on bringing integrated and innovative solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company is the worldwide technology leader in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA’s proton therapy solutions are flexible and adaptable, allowing customers to choose from universal full-scale proton therapy centers as well as compact, single room solutions. In addition, IBA has a radiation dosimetry business and develops particle accelerators for the medical world and industry. Headquartered in Belgium and employing about 1,500 people worldwide, IBA has the largest number of installed proton therapy systems across the world.
IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange NYSE EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).
More information can be found at www.iba-worldwide.com
1 Proteus®ONE and Proteus®PLUS are brand names of Proteus 235
