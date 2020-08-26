Dublin, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Knowledge Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Knowledge Management estimated at US$366.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Knowledge Management Process, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20.1% CAGR and reach US$523.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Knowledge Management Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 12.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $98.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.6% CAGR



The Knowledge Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$98.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$252.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.8% and 15.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.3% CAGR.



Knowledge Management Mechanisms & Technologies Segment to Record 14% CAGR



In the global Knowledge Management Mechanisms & Technologies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$56.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$138.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$156.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 15.1% CAGR through the analysis period. The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Bloomfire, Inc.

Chadha Software Technologies

ComAround, Inc.

EduBrite Systems, Inc.

Ernst & Young Global Limited

IBM Corporation

Igloo Software

KMS Lighthouse

Knosys Ltd.

OpenText Corporation

ProProfs.com

The American Productivity & Quality Center (APQC)

Transversal Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Knowledge Management Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lv10bg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

