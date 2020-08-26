TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altai Resources Inc. (ATI, TSX VENTURE; US SEC Rule 12g3-2(b) File # 82-2950) (“Altai” or the “Company”) wishes to inform our shareholders about an aeromagnetic survey done on its Malartic Township gold property, Quebec. Altai owns 50% of the property and Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (“Globex”; GMX-TSX) is the joint venture partner (which names the property the Blackcliff gold property) and the operator of the project (the “Operator”). The survey was carried out by Novatem on behalf of the two joint-venture partners.



To date Altai has received the vertical gradient map of the aeromagnetic survey but has not received a report on the survey. The Operator informs the Company that it will study and analyze the survey report when it is available in due course and then proposes to Altai a work program if it is warranted.



ABOUT ALTAI

Altai Resources Inc. is a resource company with a producing oil property in Alberta and exploration gold and gas properties in Quebec.

