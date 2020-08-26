MIAMI, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI), a leading money remittance services company, today announced that Francisco Tejeda has joined the company as its Vice President of Digital, reporting to Joseph Aguilar, Chief Operating Officer (COO).



“We are extremely happy to have Francisco join our team. He brings significant experience in developing, leading, and growing retail and online businesses in the money remittance industry. We expect him to be instrumental in helping us continue to grow our digital products and services,” said Joseph Aguilar, COO.

Mr. Tejeda’s recent experience in the Fintech and Money Transfer Industry includes Western Union, where he served as Head of the US Outbound business for Retail and Digital channels. Prior to his role with Western Union, Mr. Tejeda held management positions in several Fortune 500 companies where he was responsible for developing, growing and managing several iconic brands in both the United States and Mexico.

About International Money Express, Inc.

At International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI), the customer is at the center of everything we do. We use proprietary technology that enables consumers to send money primarily from the United States to 17 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Mexico and Guatemala, and seven countries in Africa and two in Asia. We offer the electronic movement of money to our customers through our network of sending and paying agents and company-operated stores located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and throughout Latin America, the Caribbean and selected countries in Africa and Asia. Our services are also available digitally through intermexonline.com. We were founded in 1994 and are headquartered in Miami, Florida with offices in Puebla, Mexico, and Guatemala City, Guatemala.