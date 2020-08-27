Incap Corporation Press Release on 27 August 2020 at 9:00 (EEST)



Incap Corporation is further expanding production capacity in India



Incap expands its production facility in Tumkur, India, by adding around 3,300 square meters on top of the ongoing expansion of 3,800 square meters that will be finalized early 2021. After these expansions, the total floor space of the Indian production facilities will amount to almost 16,000 square meters. The additional expansion is expected to be completed late 2021.



”Despite the pandemic, we continue to see a good demand from existing and new customers and we are now investing in more capacity than in our initial expansion plans. This further expansion will help us to continue servicing our customers at the highest level and support their growth targets in the coming years.



Our highest priority is to ensure on-time deliveries of high-quality products and services to our customers,” says Murthy Munipalli, Managing Director of Incap India.



“The demand in the Electronics Manufacturing Services market continues on a good level and I am very happy we can respond with the expansion of our Indian factory, which has continuously developed well,” comments Otto Pukk, President and CEO of Incap Corporation.



The expansion will be carried out in line with sustainable building principles paying special attention to efficient use of energy and other resources. The expansion will cost approximately EUR 1.5 million.



Incap’s modern manufacturing facilities in Tumkur, near Bangalore, serve customers all over the world and employ a total of 750 people. The factory has substantial experience in power electronics and specialises in manufacturing of PCBAs and box-build products.



For additional information, please contact:

Otto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798

Mr. Murthy Munipalli, Managing Director of Incap CMS Pvt Ltd, tel. +91 98802 31431





Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Main media

www.incapcorp.com





INCAP IN BRIEF

Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full-service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK and Hong Kong and employs approximately 1,300 people. Incap’s share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.



