For media: we have b-roll, images and additional information on our emergency response equipment available at our Emergency Resource Center - https://www.verizon.com/about/news/emergency-resource-center



What you need to know:

Although we are seeing some sites out of service in the heaviest hit areas – primarily in and around Lake Charles - our network has backup generators and batteries running to keep our cell sites in service throughout the area

Verizon consumer (prepaid and postpaid) and small business customers in nine additional parishes and counties in Louisiana and Texas in the path of Hurricane Laura will receive unlimited calling, texting and data 8/27 through 9/1

Verizon customers can help the American Red Cross or World Central Kitchen in their disaster relief efforts by texting the word LAURA to 90999 for American Red Cross, or FOOD to 80100 for World Central Kitchen, and $10 will be added to their Verizon Wireless bill upon confirmation of the billing zip code

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Hurricane Laura continues inland, it has left commercial power outages and significant structural damage throughout the area in its wake. Despite all of this, Verizon’s network remains resilient. While we are seeing some sites out of service in the heaviest hit areas – primarily in and around Lake Charles - our network has backup generators and batteries running to keep our cell sites in service throughout the area to allow our customers to remain connected as clean up begins.

Once the storm subsides and it is safe to do so, our crews will begin site assessments and repairs, move mobile assets into place as needed, and activate a massive refueling operation to keep sites running until commercial power is restored.

Our Network teams and vendor partners are staffing our 24x7 virtual wireless command center and we are in contact with federal, state and local emergency management teams and are coordinating communication needs and efforts with them.

Unlimited calling, texting and data expanded:

For our consumer and small business customers in nine additional parishes and counties in Louisiana and Texas in the path of Hurricane Laura, beginning Thursday, August 27 through September 1, Verizon is providing unlimited calling, texting and data:

Louisiana: De Soto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine

Texas: Angelina, Nacogdoches, Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby

Customers can verify eligibility for call/text/data relief here:

Postpaid: https://www.verizonwireless.com/featured/relief/

Prepaid: https://www.verizonwireless.com/featured/relief/?type=prepaid

Text-to-donate:

Verizon customers can help the American Red Cross or World Central Kitchen in their disaster relief efforts by texting the word LAURA to 90999 for American Red Cross, or FOOD to 80100 for World Central Kitchen, and $10 will be added to their Verizon Wireless bill upon confirmation of the billing zip code.

Verizon Response Team deployed:

Our Verizon Response team is deployed in the impacted areas and working 24/7 to coordinate with first responders. We are mobilizing charging stations, devices, special equipment, emergency vehicles and more to support local, state and federal agencies in the impacted areas of Louisiana and Texas. First responder customers with wireless priority service should utilize *272 when placing calls.

Retail store closures:

Verizon retail stores may be closed or have reduced hours due to the storm. You can find the nearest one that’s open by visiting: https://www.verizonwireless.com/stores/ .

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contacts:

Karen Schulz

864.987.2006

Karen.Schulz@VerizonWireless.com

Twitter: @VZWKarenS

Kate Jay

678.245.9532

Kate.Jay@verizon.com

Twitter: @KateHarrisJay



