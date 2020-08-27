MONTREAL, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (D-BOX) (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment experiences, and Slightly Mad Studios, a Codemasters® company and major video games developer, are excited to announce their collaboration on Project CARS 3, the new racing game simulation that releases today.

Project CARS 3 will feature fully enabled D-BOX motion technology, allowing players to experience the racing game in all its realistic intensity.

This collaboration is the culmination of 10 years of partnership between D-BOX and the studio behind legendary racing games such as the best-seller Project CARS franchise, Need for Speed: Shift and Shift 2, and many more games that integrate D-BOX’s high-definition haptics and motion technology.

“D-BOX is thrilled to offer its expertise to such a polished and successful game developer. Our ten-year stint with Codemasters® and their various subsidiaries has been greatly profitable and crucial in helping D-BOX stand where it does today. Our technology has never been better and Project CARS 3 is the perfect vehicle to showcase the finesse, versatility and customization our systems can provide,” states Sébastien Mailhot, President and CEO of D-BOX. “D-BOX is constantly working to be connected to the needs of its players and to be consumer focused. The possibilities for innovation are endless and we are proud to contribute to the racing simulation experience of the future, designed for a variety of applications for casual and competitive users. The racing simulation industry around the world is constantly growing and we are excited to capitalize on this new strategic collaboration.”

“The Project CARS franchise has always prioritized authenticity and the raw emotion of a driver at speed and we’re extremely excited about our collaboration with D-BOX, a product that really bridges the gap between the virtual and real,” says Stephen Viljoen, Vice President, Marketing and Licensing, at Slightly Mad Studios. “The capability of their motion system to deliver juxtaposed layers of vibrations and textures is unlike anything else currently on the market and brings the realism that underpins our simulation games to life in a unique and exhilarating way. The D-BOX system delivers haptic feedback independently for each wheel of the vehicle which allows for an unparalleled understanding of the vehicle’s behavior for the driver. This haptic feedback comes not only from movements such as cornering and acceleration, but from road texture, engine vibrations, rumble strips and so many more small details that are exclusive to the D-BOX motion code. All these little features help D-BOX set itself apart and make our titles comes to life like never before.”

This collaboration between D-BOX and Slightly Mad Studios on Project CARS 3 allows players to experience the pinnacle of racing simulation from the comfort of their homes like never before. Furthermore, it demonstrates their shared vision of enhancing user experience within the video game market , particularly in esports and sim racing that are enjoying exponential growth.

ABOUT D-BOX



D-BOX redefines and creates realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through motion. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before.

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit d-box.com

ABOUT SLIGHTLY MAD STUDIO

Slightly Mad Studios is the team behind the critically acclaimed GTR® series, Need For Speed® Shift™ & Shift 2 Unleashed®. It has over 10 years of pedigree in racing games, and Project CARS represents the culmination of all that experience and heritage.

Slightly Mad Studios is a Codemasters® company

Keep up to date with Slightly Mad Studios by visiting slightlymadstudios.com

ABOUT CODEMASTERS®

Codemasters (AIM:CDM) is an award-winning British videogame developer and publisher with over 30 years of heritage. The company specialises in high quality racing games including DiRT, GRID and the BAFTA award-winning official F1® series of videogames. In November 2019, Codemasters acquired Slightly Mad Studios which is responsible for the critically and commercially successful Project CARS franchise.

Codemasters’ LEI number is: 213800NOITSDQVNP5W91

