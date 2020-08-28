Press Release

28 August 2020

Immunicum AB (publ) Announces the Appointment of Sven Rohmann as Chief Executive Officer

Immunicum AB (publ: IMMU.ST) announced today that Sven Rohmann, M.D., Ph.D., MBA, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective immediately. Bringing 30 years of industry experience from biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies as well as life science investment and company sale and acquisition experience, Dr. Rohmann will be leading Immunicum as it continues to develop ilixadencel, the Company’s cell-based, off-the-shelf immune primer, and other programs for the treatment of solid tumors.

“Sven has an impressive track record of creating value and as a deal maker. He brings a wealth of experience in leading successful biotechnology companies and bringing innovative new medicines all the way through development to product launch,” said Michael Oredsson, Chairman of Immunicum’s Board of Directors. “I am confident that Immunicum will benefit from his vast knowledge of the global biopharmaceutical industry, his strong network and his demonstrated transformative management expertise. We also want to express our gratitude to Alex Karlsson-Parra, who has navigated Immunicum through an important period as the interim CEO, and can now return to his core function as Chief Scientific Officer.”

“I am excited by the opportunity to lead Immunicum and I am fully committed to the Company’s success,” stated Dr. Rohmann. “Ilixadencel is a cell-based immuno-oncology therapy with promising data and I look forward to working together with Immunicum’s strong leadership team to realize its potential in solid tumor indications.”

Dr. Rohmann brings more than three decades of experience as a successful executive in the industry, most recently as acting CEO for Oasmia Pharmaceuticals, a Swedish publicly-listed, commercial-stage oncology company. At Oasmia Pharmaceuticals he successfully raised SEK400 million to launch Apealea®, leading to its subsequent out-licensing for up to $678 million. Earlier in his career, Dr. Rohmann was the founding CEO at Ganymed Pharmaceuticals, where he advanced its lead program from discovery towards clinical Phase II, leading to the acquisition by Astellas. He also held the CEO position at BioVision where he successfully transformed its business resulting in its acquisition by Digilab Inc. Dr. Rohman has extensive big pharma experience from his senior managerial positions at Novartis and Merck KGaA. During his 10-year tenure at Merck KGaA, he built an oncology-focused product portfolio that included the launch of Erbitux®, generating over $2 billion in revenues.

Dr. Rohmann received his medical degree from the University of Mainz, Germany; his Ph.D. in medicine from the Erasmus University in Rotterdam, the Netherlands; and an Executive MBA from the Kellogg School of Management in the USA.

Immunicum plans to host a corporate update event in September where Dr. Rohmann will present himself and the corporate strategy in more detail.

About Immunicum AB (publ) Immunicum is establishing a unique immuno-oncology approach through the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell-based therapies. Our goal is to improve survival outcomes and quality of life by priming the patient’s own immune system to fight cancer. The company’s lead product ilixadencel, consisting of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications. Immunicum has evaluated ilixadencel in several clinical trials including the recently completed exploratory Phase II MERECA study in kidney cancer and the Company is moving towards late-stage clinical development. Founded and based in Sweden, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com

