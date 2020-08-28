SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ushur , the Intelligent Automation company, today announced that Kate Gingras , JD, has joined as Vice President of Strategic Accounts. Gingras will guide Ushur’s growth as an AI, automation and no-code platform leader in key verticals including insurance, healthcare and financial services.

Gingras brings a rich history of successfully introducing digitally disruptive technologies into insurance, healthcare and financial services markets around the globe. Gingras comes to Ushur by way of market makers Pegasystems (BPM), Appian (Low-Code/RPA) and Cogito (AI/ML), where she served in executive roles leading critical lines of business through exponential growth.

“Kate’s extensive background in the insurance industry, both in terms of her business acumen and deep understanding of the buyer needs, is a great and timely addition to the team as we focus on meeting and exceeding the growing demands of insurers. Her familiarity with BPM, RPA and AI tools is a huge plus as Ushur challenges incumbents head-on by combining all of these tools in one disruptive, cloud-native, purpose-built automation solution,” said Simha Sadasiva, CEO of Ushur.

Gingras earned her Juris Doctorate at Suffolk University Law School and transitioned to a career in management consulting with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Insurance Practice. After participating in 250+ consulting engagements with insurers around the globe, Gingras joined IBM Global Business Services. Through IBM, she gained expertise priming large insurers for their digital transformation journeys. Gingras has since applied her transformation capabilities to move a number of different industries forward in their digital journeys.

About her new role at Ushur, Gingras said, “I am thrilled to help insurance and healthcare companies smooth out the piece of customer engagement that sits at the intersection of OpEx and CX. The ability to support two-way engagement in the micro-moment, and then hop between SMS, voice, email, chatbot and custom service channels, seamlessly, while executing the underlying work, has proven a digital win-win for Ushur’s clients. The Ushur leadership is unyielding and has put together a team that is incredibly mission-driven. The technology is six years ahead, and the rate of engineering delivery is impressive. It’s hard to find a software or AI company so well-positioned. I’m grateful for the opportunity to introduce this platform to the insurance and healthcare markets.”

About Ushur

Ushur is the complete solution for intelligent automation. Designed for high-contact industries like insurance, logistics and financial services, Ushur engages customers over email, apps, SMS and more, using conversational AI and intuitive workflows to understand what people are saying and what to do next. Its end-to-end platform accelerates time to value with features like a visual builder, powerful tools for data extraction and integrations with backend systems like Salesforce, ServiceNow and even homegrown, legacy systems. Easy to use and built for engagement, it’s the first automation platform that understands the customer’s needs—and yours.

Media Contact

Theresa Carper

ushur@firebrand.marketing

415 848 9175



