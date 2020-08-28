Concerning the stock exchange announcement published today, 28 August 2020, by UAB Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I (Capitalica) regarding the construction of the business complex Verde in Riga ( https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/et/news/315438 ), AS Merko Ehitus declares that it does not agree with Capitalica’s description of the situation, it finds the facts and claims presented in the announcement misleading and totally without merits. Therefore, AS Merko Ehitus finds that the potential claims shall not have any substantial effect on the group’s economic activity or financial state.



Priit Roosimägi

Head of Group Finance Unit

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

priit.roosimagi@merko.ee



AS Merko Ehitus ( group.merko.ee ) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2019, the group employed 694 people, and the group’s revenue for 2019 was EUR 327 million.