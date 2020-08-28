Total Voting Rights

LEI: 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

On 28 August 2020, the issued share capital of the Company with voting rights was 446,250,390 ordinary shares of £0.01 each. No shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 446,250,390. The figure of 446,250,390 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

About OneSavings Bank plc

OneSavings Bank plc (OSB) began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings Group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority.

OneSavings Bank

OSB primarily targets market sub-sectors that offer high growth potential and attractive risk-adjusted returns in which it can take a leading position and where it has established expertise, platforms and capabilities. These include private rented sector Buy-to-Let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding lines and asset finance.

OSB originates mortgages organically via specialist brokers and independent financial advisers through its specialist brands including Kent Reliance for Intermediaries, InterBay Commercial and Prestige Finance. It is differentiated through its use of highly skilled, bespoke underwriting and efficient operating model.

OSB is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through the long-established Kent Reliance name, which includes online and postal channels as well as a network of branches in the South East of England. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes, the Term Funding Scheme and the Bank of England Indexed Long-Term Repo operation.



Charter Court Financial Services Group

CCFS focuses on providing Buy-to-Let and specialist residential mortgages, mortgage servicing, administration and credit consultancy and retail savings products. It operates through its three brands – Precise Mortgages, Exact Mortgage Experts and Charter Savings Bank.

It is differentiated through risk management expertise and best-of-breed automated technology and systems, ensuring efficient processing, strong credit and collateral risk control and speed of product development and innovation. These factors have enabled strong balance sheet growth whilst maintaining high credit quality mortgage assets.

CCFS is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through its Charter Savings Bank brand. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes, the Term Funding Scheme and the Bank of England Indexed Long-Term Repo operation.