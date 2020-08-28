Dublin, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Home Security Cameras Market By Application, By Product, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smart Home Security Cameras Market size is expected to reach $10.4 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 16.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Security issues in developing countries are a key driver of the growth of the home security camera market.



Growing penetration of smart homes, particularly in developing and developed countries around the globe, is driving demand for smart home security cameras. In addition, the increasing prominence of security devices through the home automation process to access security 24/7 paves the way for different indoor and outdoor security smart home security cameras. Increased expansion of home automation devices, such as lights, locks, and security cameras, with remote technology on smartphones, tablets, or wearables, generates greater consumer demand to ensure maximum safety.



Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) solutions are expected to make a significant contribution while responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and addressing ever-changing challenges. The current situation as a result of the outbreak of the epidemic will encourage pharmaceutical suppliers and healthcare establishments to enhance their R&D investment in AI, acting as a key technology for enabling various initiatives.



The insurance industry is expected to face the pressure associated with cost-efficiency. Using AI will help reduce operating costs and, at the same time, increase customer satisfaction during the renewal process, claims, and other services. VR/AR will assist in e-learning, which is expected to boost competition due to the closure of many schools and universities. Furthermore, VR/AR may also prove to be a valuable solution in delivering remote assistance as it can also avoid needless travel.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships and Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is the major forerunner in the Smart Home Security Camera Market. Companies such as ADT, Inc., Vivint Smart Home, Inc., Godrej Group, and Arlo Technologies, Inc., SimpliSafe, Inc., and iSmart Alarm, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Godrej Group (Godrej Security Solutions), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), Arlo Technologies, Inc., Vivint Smart Home, Inc., ADT, Inc. (Apollo Global Management, Inc.), SimpliSafe, Inc., Protect America, Inc., FrontPoint Security Solutions, LLC, Skylinkhome Technologies, Inc., and iSmart Alarm, Inc.



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements



Apr-2020: Arlo Technologies announced partnership with Kartchner Homes, a premier home builder in Utah and Idaho. The partnership was aimed to integrate Arlo's Video Doorbell into homes built over the next 12 months providing homebuyers a premier solution in smart entry technology.



Feb-2020: ADT came into partnership with HHHunt, a diversified leader in real estate development. The partnership was aimed to install smart home and property automation technology into new and existing HHHunt multifamily and student housing communities.



Acquisitions and Mergers



Jan-2020: Vivint Smart Home merged with Mosaic Acquisition Corporation. The combined company has been named as Vivint Smart Home. Vivint's smart home technology empowers the customer to control the entire home from one app, and its offering is delivered with a customer-focused approach to sales, installation, and service.



Product Launches and Product Expansions



Jun-2020: Arlo Technologies introduced the Essential Spotlight Camera. This is the latest addition to Arlo's smart home security ecosystem, which is easy to install anywhere, indoors, or out. The Essential Spotlight Camera features 1080p HD video, two-way audio, an integrated spotlight with color night vision, and motion detection alerts, all in a beautifully compact, wire-free design.



Mar-2020: Vivint Smart Home launched the Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro, an AI-powered doorbell camera. This camera intelligently detects packages and actively helps protect them from porch pirates and other potential threats. The doorbell camera provides homeowners with peace of mind by helping to prevent crime before it happens.



Jan-2020: ADT released its first do-it-yourself (DIY) home security platform, Blue by ADT. The platform provides an alternative to its professionally installed security systems. Blue by ADT is its newest product line, a series of individual home security components that users can install themselves and configure with options for professional monitoring and storage.



Jan-2020: Arlo launched the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera, which has a plate of powerful LEDs to better light the area in the camera's field of view. The Floodlight Camera has various features such as 2K video with HDR, a built-in siren, color night vision, a 160-degree field of view, and two-way audio.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Smart Home Security Cameras Market, by Application

1.4.2 Global Smart Home Security Cameras Market, by Product

1.4.3 Global Smart Home Security Cameras Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions: 2016, Jan - 2020, Jun) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Smart Home Security Cameras Market by Application

4.1 Global Doorbell Camera Market by Region

4.2 Global Indoor Camera Market by Region

4.3 Global Outdoor Camera Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Smart Home Security Cameras Market by Product

5.1 Global Wired Market by Region

5.2 Global Wireless Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Smart Home Security Cameras Market by Region

6.1 North America Smart Home Security Cameras Market

6.2 Europe Smart Home Security Cameras Market

6.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Home Security Cameras Market

6.4 LAMEA Smart Home Security Cameras Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Godrej Group (Godrej Security Solutions)

7.2 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Samsung Group)

7.3 Arlo Technologies, Inc.

7.4 Vivint Smart Home, Inc.

7.5 ADT, Inc. (Apollo Global Management, Inc.)

7.6 SimpliSafe, Inc.

7.7 Protect America, Inc.

7.8 FrontPoint Security Solutions, LLC

7.9 Skylinkhome Technologies, Inc.

7.10 iSmart Alarm, Inc.



