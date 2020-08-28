DUBLIN, Ireland, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

Publication of Unaudited Semi Annual Report

The following document is available for viewing:

Unaudited Semi Annual Report for the period ended 30 June 2020.

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

http://www.jpmorganassetmanagement.ie/EN/dms/JPMorgan%20ETFs%20ICAV%20[IRP][IE_EN].pdf

Enquiries:

JPMorgan

Annabel Dow

annabel.s.dow@jpmorgan.com

+44 207 7428379

