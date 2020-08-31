SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bay Area News Group has named California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) one of the Top Workplaces in the Bay Area for the ninth year in a row. This almost decade-long distinction has been awarded each year based on local employees’ input about the company.

While the company already had a comprehensive benefits package, developmental opportunities, and a collaborative work environment, the public health crisis this year created a unique need to support employees’ safety and physical and emotional health. Beyond the personal protective equipment and additional cleanings expected of employers, the company took steps such as securing additional vehicles to enable field crews to social distance and not ride together; keeping employees informed through weekly calls with the CEO and special guest experts; providing additional paid time off to allow employees to take care of children or ill family members or to quarantine; and even procuring industrial-sized toilet paper for each employee when store shelves were empty.

Group, the largest regulated water utility in the western United States, employs 375 employees in the Bay Area from its Bayshore, Bear Gulch, Livermore, and Los Altos Districts, along with its Customer Support Services office in San Jose, among other service areas. The company also recently opened a new Bay Area Regional Customer Center to help enhance service levels and, subsequently, the customer experience. The utility serves about 389,500 people through 110,500 customer connections in Atherton, Cupertino, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Livermore, Menlo Park, Mountain View, Portola Valley, Redwood City, San Carlos, San Mateo, South San Francisco, Sunnyvale, and Woodside. Statewide, Cal Water serves about 2 million people through 489,600 customer connections.

Top Workplace rankings are determined through survey data gathered by an independent research company specializing in employee engagement and retention. Employees are asked for feedback on various topics, including company leadership, compensation and training, diversity and inclusion, values and ethics, career development, and family-friendly flexibility.

“At California Water Service Group, we know that our employees are our best advocates, and we take care of them so they can take care of our customers and communities,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and Chief Executive Officer. “With the pandemic, we had the opportunity to really step up and support our employees and their families during such a challenging time. Going the extra mile for our employees was the right thing to do, and I believe that our team members truly appreciated and valued being part of this family.”

“I’m proud of our employees, who, as a result, also stepped up to keep the water flowing and support customers and their communities amid a public health crisis,” Kropelnicki said. “While most people had to shelter in place, our dedicated utility workers were on the job every single day, ready to serve their communities 24 hours per day.”

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies employ 1,207 people who provide regulated and non-regulated water service to more than 2 million people in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.