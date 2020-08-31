WASHINGTON, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WashREIT (NYSE:WRE), a leading owner of multifamily and commercial properties in the Washington Metro area, will release third quarter earnings results after market close on Thursday, October 29, 2020.



The conference call will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 am ET. Conference call access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number: 877-407-9205 International Toll Number: 201-689-8054

Instant replay of the conference call will be available until Friday, November 13, 2020, at 11:00 pm ET. Instant replay access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number: 877-481-4010 International Toll Number: 919-882-2331 Conference ID: 56872

The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor section of WashREIT's website at www.washreit.com .

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington, DC Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise, and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. The Company’s portfolio of 45 properties includes more than 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,861 multifamily apartment units. These 45 properties consist of 22 multifamily properties, 15 office properties, and 8 retail centers. Our shares trade on the NYSE and our company currently has an enterprise value of approximately $3.0 billion. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation’s most competitive real estate markets.

Contact: Amy Hopkins

Phone: 202-774-3200

E-mail: ahopkins@washreit.com