Simplifying the organization to strengthen customer focus and streamline the front-to-back innovation process

Novozymes is directing the organization to a more value-chain focused and customer-centric approach. The changes support the delivery of the financial and non-financial targets described in the ‘Better business with Biology’ strategy, and enable the realization of the company’s longer-term potential. The new setup allows for a more simple and responsive organization and involves changes to the Executive Leadership Team.

