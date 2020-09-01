Healdsburg, CA, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned family-owned Sonoma County winery Rodney Strong Wine Estates announced the launch of Knotty Vines, a new lifestyle brand that reaches an emerging consumer demographic with unique offerings in a fast-growing price segment. Irreverent and fruit-driven, Knotty Vines will feature four wines: Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, and a Red Blend, with all the wines priced at $14.99.

Aimed at older millennials and gen-x wine consumers, Knotty Vines takes wine tradition and turns it upside down, tapping into the energetic, daring spirit of modern-day experience seekers and giving them permission to indulge and create everyday emotional connections.

Knotty Vines Chardonnay flaunts vibrant peach, green apple, and tropical notes. The Pinot Noir is dark and sumptuous with rich flavors of black cherry, vanilla and oak. The indulgent Cabernet Sauvignon is packed with chocolate and blackberries with playful silky tannins. The Red Blend is a confluence of Merlot, Malbec, Zinfandel and Petit Verdot with ripe plum, coffee, black cherry and chocolate flavors and a rich, smooth finish.

“We are so excited to introduce Knotty Vines as an affordable luxury for the adventurous,” states Knotty Vines Winemaker Olivia Wright, “I make these wines to give people goosebumps when they share with friends and when they give into just a bit of temptation.”

Knotty Vines wines will inspire you to observe everyday indulgences with irreverence, flair and passion. Let your Knotty out!

About Rodney Strong Wine Estates

Rodney Strong Wine Estates is a family-owned wine company that includes Rodney Strong Vineyards, Davis Bynum Wines, Knotty Vines, Upshot Wines, and ROWEN Wine Company. Rodney Strong sustainably farms 14 estate vineyards and produces wines from Sonoma County’s finest appellations – Alexander Valley, Russian River Valley, Chalk Hill, Dry Creek Valley, Knights Valley, Petaluma Gap, and Sonoma Coast. The winery was founded in 1959 by Sonoma County wine pioneer Rod Strong as the 13th bonded winery in the county. The company aspires to protect and preserve the environment in all its operations through sustainable practices, solar power, and fish-friendly farming. The Klein family, a fourth generation California farming family, entered the wine business with the purchase of Rodney Strong Vineyards in 1989.

Learn more at www.RodneyStrong.com

