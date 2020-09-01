SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today unveiled its GeForce RTX™ 30 Series GPUs, powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, which delivers the greatest-ever generational leap in GeForce® history.
Smashing performance records, the GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 GPUs offer up to 2x the performance and 1.9x the power efficiency over the previous Turing-based generation. The GPUs take advantage of the second generation of NVIDIA RTX™ — the world’s most powerful PC gaming platform — to provide unprecedented levels of real-time ray tracing and AI gaming.
The RTX 30 Series was unveiled during a virtual launch event by NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang, who also announced that Fortnite, the pop culture gaming phenomenon, is turning on RTX real-time ray tracing, adding four ray-traced features for a more immersive gaming experience, including reflections, shadows, global illumination and ambient occlusion.
Huang additionally revealed powerful new tools for gamers, including NVIDIA Reflex, which makes competitive gamers quicker; NVIDIA Omniverse Machinima, for video game storytelling using real-time computer graphics engines; and NVIDIA Broadcast, which harnesses AI to turn any room into a home broadcast studio.
“Today’s launch of NVIDIA Ampere GPUs is a giant step into the future,” said Huang. “The work of thousands of engineering years, the GeForce RTX 30 Series delivers our greatest generational leap ever. NVIDIA RTX fuses programmable shading, ray tracing and AI for developers to create entirely new worlds. Twenty years from now, we’ll look back and realize that the future of gaming started here.”
Marvels of NVIDIA Ampere Architecture - 2nd Generation RTX
Enabling the blistering performance of the new RTX 30 Series GPUs and the NVIDIA Ampere architecture are cutting-edge technologies and over two decades of graphics R&D, including:
RTX Comes to Fortnite, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Pop culture phenomenon Fortnite is the latest blockbuster game to turn RTX On, joining Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and a large group of AAA titles, such as Cyberpunk 2077, Dying Light 2 and Watch Dogs: Legion.
Among other titles already shipping with ray-tracing support are Control, Minecraft with RTX Beta for Windows 10 and Wolfenstein: Youngblood. Additionally, ray tracing is supported in industry-standard APIs, including Microsoft DirectX Raytracing and Vulkan, as well as in the game engines used by developers to create games, including Unreal Engine, Unity, Frostbite, id Tech, Northlight, Luminous Engine, 4A Engine and more.
DLSS: AI-Powered Gaming Acceleration
NVIDIA DLSS, one of the biggest graphics breakthroughs of the past decade, uses the deep learning neural network powered by RTX Tensor Cores. When enabled, DLSS — which is supported exclusively on GeForce RTX GPUs — improves performance in titles such as Control, Minecraft with RTX for Windows 10 and Death Stranding, while generating images that are comparable to native resolution. DLSS will be heading to Boundary, Bright Memory Infinite, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Cyberpunk 2077, Fortnite, Ready or Not, Scavengers and Watch Dogs: Legion. For those with more powerful PC configurations, a new Ultra Performance mode enables DLSS to run up to 8K.
New Ways to Play
NVIDIA also announced three new technologies designed for enhancing the experiences of gamers, broadcasters, esports professionals and creators:
Introducing: GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3070, RTX 3090 Founders Edition
The new cards feature several world firsts, including:
Where to Buy
The GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 GPUs will be available as custom boards, including stock-clocked and factory-overclocked models, from top add-in card providers such as ASUS, Colorful, EVGA, Gainward, Galaxy, Gigabyte, Innovision 3D, MSI, Palit, PNY and Zotac and as Founders Editions from www.nvidia.com.
Look for the GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs in gaming systems built by Acer, Alienware, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo and MSI, plus leading system builders worldwide, including CyberPower PC, Digital Storm, Falcon NW, IBUYPOWER, Maingear, Origin, NZXT, Puget and many more.
The GeForce RTX 3080 will be available starting Sept. 17. The GeForce RTX 3090 will be available starting Sept. 24. The GeForce RTX 3070 will be available in October.
For a limited time, gamers who purchase a new GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU or system(6) will receive a PC digital download of Watch Dogs: Legion and a one-year subscription to the NVIDIA GeForce NOW™ cloud gaming service.
Additional Information
Among just-published content showcasing the new GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU are:
Press assets, including product photographs, specifications, chip and die shots and other materials, are available at www.nvidia-press.com.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI ― the next era of computing ― with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.
For further information, contact:
Bryan Del Rizzo
Director of Global PR, GeForce
NVIDIA Corporation
+1-510-331-8824
brizzo@nvidia.com
Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: NVIDIA delivering the greatest-ever generational leap in performance; the benefits, impact, features and performance of the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, second generation RTX, GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs, NVIDIA Reflex, Omniverse Machinima, NVIDIA Broadcast and NVIDIA DLSS; Fortnite turning on RTX real-time ray tracing; the launch of NVIDIA Ampere GPUs being a giant step into the future; what the RTX 30 series allow and their ability to support 8K gaming; the benefits, performance and abilities of the technologies going into the RTX 30 Series GPUs and NVIDIA Ampere architecture and what they enable; the games featuring RTX technology and those featuring DLSS; the availability of RTX and DLSS in games and its impact; the APIs and game engines supporting ray tracing; the availability of the 360Hz NVIDIA G-SYNC Esports displays; modern gaming extending the storytelling art genre; the price and availability of the NVIDIA RTX 30 Series GPUs; gamers’ and creators’ ability to enjoy performance while their GPUs run cooler and quieter than ever; and gamers receiving Watch Dogs: Legion and subscription of GeForce NOW when purchasing a RTX 30 Series GPU are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.
© 2020 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, GeForce, GeForce RTX, G-SYNC, NVIDIA RTX and NVIDIA Turing are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5b8c58b-be4b-40da-9532-06c6e0ca14ec
NVIDIA
Santa Clara, California, UNITED STATES
GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs
(PNG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
NVIDIA-logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: