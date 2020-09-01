Fort Lauderdale, FL, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cross Keys Capital served as the exclusive M&A advisor to SkinSmart Dermatology ("SkinSmart") in its partnership with DermCare Management (“DermCare”). Founded in 2005 by Dr. Elizabeth Callahan, SkinSmart Dermatology is a comprehensive practice providing advanced medical and aesthetic skin care treatments. Dr. Callahan is a nationally acclaimed, board-certified Mohs surgeon with extensive experience and a lifelong passion for skin health and wellness. Her team includes another Mohs surgeon, two physician assistants, and two estheticians. SkinSmart’s 25-person medical and business office staff serve patients at a 10,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility in Sarasota, Florida.



Commenting on the new partnership with DermCare, Dr. Callahan remarked that “at this juncture in our practice’s growth and development, I was looking for an organization that shared our vision and culture with whom we could build an even bigger and stronger SkinSmart. We are fortunate in having found that partner in DermCare.”

“SkinSmart is renowned for the advanced level of cosmetic, medical, and surgical dermatologic care they provide to their patients,” said Jeffrey Schillinger, CEO of DermCare. “This partnership not only expands the offering of specialized dermatologic care available through DermCare-partnered practices geographically, but further serves our mission to support the provision of world-class, comprehensive dermatologic care while building an unrivaled practice environment for our partnered doctors and staff.”

Reflecting on the Cross Keys Capital process which resulted in SkinSmart’s partnership with DermCare, Dr. Callahan stated, "Cross Keys was of great assistance in guiding us through this entire process. It was a smart move on our part to hire real experts. Cross Keys’ wisdom, patience, coaching, and perseverance not only met, but exceeded our expectations.”

Victor Kalafa, Director at Cross Keys Capital, commented, "SkinSmart has a long-standing reputation for providing the highest quality dermatologic care to the greater Sarasota area. We are grateful to have advised on their behalf in their partnership to another exceptional group in DermCare."

About DermCare Management

Founded in 2017, DermCare Management (www.dermcaremgt.com) is a dermatology-focused physician practice management company, with clinics that provide clinical, cosmetic, and pathology services. DermCare was founded on the principle of merging seasoned medical professionals with clinically focused management expertise. DermCare’s partners are key opinion leaders in dermatology who bring innovation and drive operational excellence.

About Cross Keys Capital

Cross Keys Capital is a leading middle market investment bank providing merger and acquisition advisory services to established businesses. Their expertise includes healthcare, business services, niche manufacturing, and information technology. The firm’s healthcare practice is an industry leader at representing private physician group practices across a range of specialties: ophthalmology, urology, oncology, anesthesiology, radiology, ED, allergy, pathology, dermatology, dentistry, orthopedics, podiatry, hospitalists, and

behavioral health. They also work with a variety of other healthcare services providers and healthcare technology companies.

The firm’s extensive experience and track record advising physician practices are unrivaled by any other middle market investment banking firm in the nation. Cross Keys has completed the sale or merger of over 60 independent physician group practices, healthcare services providers, and healthcare technology companies.

For more information on Cross Keys Capital’s perspectives on Healthcare M&A and the sale of physician practices, please visit our website at www.ckcap.com or contact Jeanne Proia, Managing Director, at (954) 321-8287.