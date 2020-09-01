KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) today released its financial results1 for the fiscal 2021 first quarter ended July 31, 2020.

  • Strong finish to the tax season resulted in total U.S. tax filing growth of 3.3%2.

  • Fiscal first quarter financial results improved significantly compared to the prior year due to the extension of the most recent tax season to July 15; revenues increased 300% to $601 million.

  • Pretax earnings of $124 million compared to a pretax loss of $207 million in the prior year.  GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations3 (EPS) improved to $0.48 compared to a loss of $(0.72), while non-GAAP adjusted EPS4 improved to $0.55 compared to a loss of $(0.66).

  • Following the fiscal first quarter, the company completed the issuance of $650 million aggregate principal amount of 3.875% notes due August 2030 and intends to use the proceeds to repay existing senior notes at maturity in October 2020.

  • The company entered into a long-term agreement with MetaBank, N.A. (“Meta”) in August to act as the facilitator of the Company’s suite of financial services products.

"As evidenced by our strong finish to the tax season, we demonstrated innovation, agility, and resilience in navigating historic disruption and remained focused on helping our clients,” said Jeff Jones, H&R Block’s president and chief executive officer.  “Serving more clients this year than last is a testament to the strength of our brand and our ability to serve people in any way they prefer.”

Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results From Continuing Operations

     
(in millions, except EPS) Q1 FY2021 Q1 FY2020
Revenue $601  $150 
Pretax Income (Loss) $124  $(207)
Net Income (Loss) $94  $(146)
Weighted-Avg. Shares - Diluted 194.1  202.0 
EPS3 $0.48  $(0.72)
Adjusted EPS3,4 $0.55  $(0.66)
EBITDA4 $196  $(147)
     
 

"Our results in the first quarter were strong, resulting in a positive start to the fiscal year," said Tony Bowen, H&R Block's chief financial officer.  "We’re in a solid financial position and are continuing the work of driving efficiencies in our business to fund our growth initiatives."

Key Financial Metrics

  • Total revenues increased $451 million, or 300%, to $601 million due to the extension of the U.S. tax season which resulted in higher revenue in both the Assisted and DIY business, as well as increased international tax preparation fees due to the extension of the Canadian tax season.

  • Total operating expenses increased $103 million, or 30%, to $448 million primarily due to variable compensation and other expenses on the increase in revenue, as well as planned increases in marketing related to the extension of the tax season.  These increases were partially offset by decreases in other expenses.

  • The resulting pretax income of $124 million compared to a pretax loss of $207 million in the prior year.  GAAP EPS from continuing operations increased to $0.48 compared to a loss of $(0.72), while non-GAAP EPS improved $0.55 compared to a loss of $(0.66).

Capital Structure

The company was also pleased to announce the following recent developments related to its capital structure:

  • As previously announced, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share is payable on October 1, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 11, 2020.  H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively since the company went public in 1962.

  • The company ended the fiscal first quarter with $2.6 billion of cash, including $2.0 billion from its line of credit, which remains fully drawn.  The company intends to pay down the full balance of the line of credit this month, using available cash.  Future draws on the line of credit are anticipated to fund seasonal cash flow needs, consistent with prior practice.

  • The company recently completed the issuance $650 million aggregate principal amount of 3.875% notes due August 2030 and intends to use the proceeds to repay existing senior notes at maturity in October 2020.

MetaBank, N.A. Agreement

The company recently announced that it entered into a program management agreement with Meta, under which Meta will act as the bank provider of H&R Block-branded financial products, including Emerald Advance, Emerald Card, Emerald Savings, Refund Advance, and Refund Transfer through the company’s retail and digital channels.

Discontinued Operations

For information on Sand Canyon, please refer to disclosures in the company’s reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and other filings with the SEC.

Conference Call

About Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial information. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information."

Forward-Looking Statements

factors that may cause the company's actual estimated effective tax rate to differ from estimates include the company's actual results from operations compared to current estimates, future discrete items, changes in interpretations and assumptions the company has made, and future actions of the company.

1 All amounts in this release are unaudited.  Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons refer to the current period compared to the corresponding prior year period.
2 Tax return growth represents the period May 1, 2019 through July 17, 2020 compared to the period May 1, 2018 through July 17, 2019.  For further details, see press release issued July 28, 2020.
3 All per share amounts are based on fully diluted shares at the end of the corresponding period.
4 The company reports non-GAAP financial measures of performance, including adjusted earnings per share (EPS), earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, and free cash flow, which it considers to be useful metrics for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of the company.  See "About Non-GAAP Financial Information" below for more information regarding financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).



  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS(unaudited, in 000s -
except per share amounts)
  Three months ended July 31,
  2020 2019
     
REVENUES:    
Service revenues $550,951  $132,159 
Royalty, product and other revenues 50,079  18,203 
  601,030  150,362 
OPERATING EXPENSES:    
Costs of revenues 315,036  229,392 
Selling, general and administrative 133,038  116,136 
Total operating expenses 448,074  345,528 
     
Other income (expense), net 3,211  9,123 
Interest expense on borrowings (32,125) (21,071)
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (benefit) 124,042  (207,114)
Income taxes (benefit) 30,486  (61,390)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations 93,556  (145,724)
Net loss from discontinued operations (2,297) (4,523)
NET INCOME (LOSS) $91,259  $(150,247)
     
BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE:    
Continuing operations $0.48  $(0.72)
Discontinued operations (0.01) (0.02)
Consolidated $0.47  $(0.74)
     
WEIGHTED AVERAGE DILUTED SHARES 194,067  202,037 
     
 



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in 000s - except per share data)
As of July 31, 2020 July 31, 2019 April 30, 2020
       
ASSETS      
Cash and cash equivalents $2,598,570  $607,668  $2,661,914 
Cash and cash equivalents - restricted 208,015  157,786  211,106 
Receivables, net 97,222  76,128  133,197 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 93,538  105,123  80,519 
Total current assets 2,997,345  946,705  3,086,736 
Property and equipment, net 168,830  199,679  184,367 
Operating lease right of use asset 492,195  486,147  494,788 
Intangible assets, net 400,025  419,391  414,976 
Goodwill 724,288  821,278  712,138 
Deferred tax assets and income taxes receivable 153,274  142,416  151,195 
Other noncurrent assets 61,479  94,384  67,847 
Total assets $4,997,436  $3,110,000  $5,112,047 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
LIABILITIES:      
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $128,690  $122,156  $203,103 
Accrued salaries, wages and payroll taxes 69,346  48,166  116,375 
Accrued income taxes and reserves for uncertain tax positions 156,557  182,928  209,816 
Current portion of long-term debt     649,384 
Operating lease liabilities 209,556  186,355  195,537 
Deferred revenue and other current liabilities 201,809  193,364  201,401 
Total current liabilities 765,958  732,969  1,575,616 
Long-term debt and line of credit borrowings 3,495,918  1,493,289  2,845,873 
Deferred tax liabilities and reserves for uncertain tax positions 185,687  199,714  182,441 
Operating lease liabilities 297,518  292,818  312,566 
Deferred revenue and other noncurrent liabilities 117,078  100,406  124,510 
Total liabilities 4,862,159  2,819,196  5,041,006 
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES      
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:      
Common stock, no par, stated value $.01 per share 2,282  2,367  2,282 
Additional paid-in capital 772,782  759,449  775,387 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (34,037) (22,736) (51,576)
Retained earnings 82,933  250,740  42,965 
Less treasury shares, at cost (688,683) (699,016) (698,017)
Total stockholders' equity 135,277  290,804  71,041 
    Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $4,997,436  $3,110,000  $5,112,047 
       



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in 000s)
Three months ended July 31, 2020 2019
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:    
Net income (loss) $91,259  $(150,247)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:    
Depreciation and amortization 39,508  38,605 
Provision 2,809  552 
Deferred taxes (1,368) 6,825 
Stock-based compensation 7,597  6,674 
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:    
Receivables 26,052  60,519 
Prepaid expenses, other current and noncurrent assets (8,460) (9,917)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, salaries, wages and payroll taxes (123,011) (284,643)
Deferred revenue, other current and noncurrent liabilities (7,136) (45,769)
Income tax receivables, accrued income taxes and income tax reserves (46,964) (99,929)
Other, net (786) (6,499)
   Net cash used in operating activities (20,500) (483,829)
     
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:    
Capital expenditures (8,311) (15,181)
Payments made for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (13) (394,411)
Franchise loans funded (128) (2,806)
Payments from franchisees 14,150  2,647 
Other, net (1,318) 50,944 
   Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 4,380  (358,807)
     
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:    
Dividends paid (50,044) (52,512)
Repurchase of common stock, including shares surrendered (2,913) (36,456)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,147  1,206 
Other, net (4,910) (12,431)
Net cash used in financing activities (56,720) (100,193)
     
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash 6,405  556 
     
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted balances (66,435) (942,273)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 2,873,020  1,707,727 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $2,806,585  $765,454 
     
SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW DATA:    
Income taxes paid, net of refunds received $79,138  $36,138 
Interest paid on borrowings 26,457  15,519 
Accrued purchase of common stock   16,801 
Accrued additions to property and equipment 1,716  127 
New operating right of use assets and related lease liabilities 52,171  157,216 
     



FINANCIAL RESULTS (unaudited, in 000s - except per share amounts)
  Three months ended July 31,
  2020 2019
REVENUES:    
U.S. assisted tax preparation $337,728  $32,992 
U.S. royalties 35,949  6,859 
U.S. DIY tax preparation 67,595  3,410 
International 67,818  40,581 
Refund Transfers 10,553  1,509 
Emerald Card® 17,055  13,855 
Peace of Mind® Extended Service Plan 31,995  32,837 
Tax Identity Shield® 9,367  4,522 
Interest and fee income on Emerald AdvanceTM 663  554 
Wave 12,067  3,625 
Other 10,240  9,618 
Total revenues 601,030  150,362 
Compensation and benefits:    
Field wages 118,542  53,803 
Other wages 60,694  53,837 
Benefits and other compensation 33,798  26,474 
  213,034  134,114 
Occupancy 99,300  92,152 
Marketing and advertising 18,811  6,779 
Depreciation and amortization 39,508  38,605 
Bad debt 1,856  (968)
Other 75,565  74,846 
Total operating expenses 448,074  345,528 
     
Other income (expense), net 3,211  9,123 
Interest expense on borrowings (32,125) (21,071)
Pretax income (loss) 124,042  (207,114)
Income taxes (benefit) 30,486  (61,390)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations 93,556  (145,724)
Net loss from discontinued operations (2,297) (4,523)
NET INCOME (LOSS) $91,259  $(150,247)
     
BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE:    
Continuing operations $0.48  $(0.72)
Discontinued operations (0.01) (0.02)
Consolidated $0.47  $(0.74)
     
Weighted average diluted shares 194,067  202,037 
     
EBITDA from continuing operations (1) $195,675  $(147,438)
     

(1)   See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.


(in 000s)
  Three months ended July 31,
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - EBITDA 2020 2019
     
Net income (loss) - as reported $91,259  $(150,247)
Discontinued operations, net 2,297  4,523 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations - as reported 93,556  (145,724)
Add back:    
Income taxes (benefit) of continuing operations 30,486  (61,390)
Interest expense of continuing operations 32,125  21,071 
Depreciation and amortization of continuing operations 39,508  38,605 
  102,119  (1,714)
EBITDA from continuing operations $195,675  $(147,438)
     


(in 000s, except per share amounts)
  Three months ended July 31,
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - ADJUSTED EPS 2020 2019
     
Net income (loss) from continuing operations - as reported $93,556  $(145,724)
     
Adjustments:    
Amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions (pretax) 18,577  16,239 
Tax effect of adjustments (1) (4,400) (4,162)
Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations $107,733  $(133,647)
     
Diluted earnings (loss) per share - as reported $0.48  $(0.72)
Adjustments, net of tax 0.07  0.06 
Adjusted earnings (loss) per share $0.55  $(0.66)
     

(1)                 Tax effect of adjustments is the difference between the tax provision calculated on a GAAP basis and on an adjusted non-GAAP basis.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because these measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures for other companies.

We consider our non-GAAP financial measures to be performance measures and a useful metric for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of our business.

We make adjustments for certain non-GAAP financial measures related to amortization of intangibles from acquisitions and goodwill impairments. We believe removing the impacts of amortization of acquired intangibles and goodwill impairments provides a more meaningful indicator of performance and will assist in understanding our financial results.

We may consider whether other significant items that arise in the future should be excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures.

We measure the performance of our business using a variety of metrics, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, EBITDA margin from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations and free cash flow. We also use EBITDA from continuing operations and pretax income of continuing operations, each subject to permitted adjustments, as performance metrics in incentive compensation calculations for our employees.

 