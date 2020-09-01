KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) today released its financial results1 for the fiscal 2021 first quarter ended July 31, 2020.
"As evidenced by our strong finish to the tax season, we demonstrated innovation, agility, and resilience in navigating historic disruption and remained focused on helping our clients,” said Jeff Jones, H&R Block’s president and chief executive officer. “Serving more clients this year than last is a testament to the strength of our brand and our ability to serve people in any way they prefer.”
Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results From Continuing Operations
|(in millions, except EPS)
|Q1 FY2021
|Q1 FY2020
|Revenue
|$
|601
|$
|150
|Pretax Income (Loss)
|$
|124
|$
|(207
|)
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|94
|$
|(146
|)
|Weighted-Avg. Shares - Diluted
|194.1
|202.0
|EPS3
|$
|0.48
|$
|(0.72
|)
|Adjusted EPS3,4
|$
|0.55
|$
|(0.66
|)
|EBITDA4
|$
|196
|$
|(147
|)
"Our results in the first quarter were strong, resulting in a positive start to the fiscal year," said Tony Bowen, H&R Block's chief financial officer. "We’re in a solid financial position and are continuing the work of driving efficiencies in our business to fund our growth initiatives."
Key Financial Metrics
Capital Structure
The company was also pleased to announce the following recent developments related to its capital structure:
MetaBank, N.A. Agreement
The company recently announced that it entered into a program management agreement with Meta, under which Meta will act as the bank provider of H&R Block-branded financial products, including Emerald Advance, Emerald Card, Emerald Savings, Refund Advance, and Refund Transfer through the company’s retail and digital channels.
Discontinued Operations
For information on Sand Canyon, please refer to disclosures in the company’s reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and other filings with the SEC.
Conference Call
Discussion of the fiscal 2021 first quarter results, tax season 2020 results, outlook, and a general business update will occur during the company’s previously announced fiscal first quarter earnings conference call for analysts, institutional investors, and shareholders. The call is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on September 1, 2020. To access the call, please dial the number below approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled starting time:
U.S./Canada (866) 987-6821 or International (630) 652-5951
Conference ID: 2117669
The call, along with a presentation for viewing, will also be webcast in a listen-only format for the media and public. The link to the webcast can be accessed directly at https://investors.hrblock.com. The presentation will be posted on the Quarterly Results page at https://investors.hrblock.com following the conclusion of the call.
A replay of the call will be available beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on September 1, 2020 and continuing for seven days by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S./Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International). The conference ID is 2117669. The webcast will be available for replay beginning on September 2, 2020 and continuing for 90 days at https://investors.hrblock.com.
About H&R Block
H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation, financial services and small business solutions. The company is disrupting the tax industry by providing consumers price transparency and with digital platforms such as Tax Pro GoSM. H&R Block believes the best solutions blend digital capabilities with human expertise and care. For more information visit the H&R Block Newsroom and follow @HRBlockNews.
About Non-GAAP Financial Information
This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial information. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information."
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words or variation of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "commits," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "targets," "would," "will," "should," "goal," "could" or "may" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements provide management's current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events or results. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future are forward-looking statements. They may include estimates of revenues, client trajectory, income, effective tax rate, earnings per share, cost savings, capital expenditures, dividends, share repurchases, liquidity, capital structure, market share, industry volumes or other financial items, descriptions of management’s plans or objectives for future operations, products or services, or descriptions of assumptions underlying any of the above. They also include the expected impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including, without limitation, the impact on economic and financial markets, the Company’s capital resources and financial condition, the expected use of proceeds under the Company’s revolving credit facility, future expenditures, potential regulatory actions, such as extensions of tax filing deadlines or other related relief, changes in consumer behaviors and modifications to the Company’s operations related thereto. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and reflect the company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance or events. Furthermore, the company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions, factors, or expectations, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes, except as required by law. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to a variety of economic, competitive and regulatory factors, many of which are beyond the company's control, that are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2020 in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and additional factors we may describe from time to time in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You may get such filings for free at our website at http://investors.hrblock.com. In addition, factors that may cause the company’s actual estimated effective tax rate to differ from estimates include the company’s actual results from operations compared to current estimates, future discrete items, changes in interpretations and assumptions the company has made, and future actions of the company. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors and, consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties.
1 All amounts in this release are unaudited. Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons refer to the current period compared to the corresponding prior year period.
2 Tax return growth represents the period May 1, 2019 through July 17, 2020 compared to the period May 1, 2018 through July 17, 2019. For further details, see press release issued July 28, 2020.
3 All per share amounts are based on fully diluted shares at the end of the corresponding period.
4 The company reports non-GAAP financial measures of performance, including adjusted earnings per share (EPS), earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, and free cash flow, which it considers to be useful metrics for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of the company. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Information" below for more information regarding financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(unaudited, in 000s -
except per share amounts)
|Three months ended July 31,
|2020
|2019
|REVENUES:
|Service revenues
|$
|550,951
|$
|132,159
|Royalty, product and other revenues
|50,079
|18,203
|601,030
|150,362
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
|Costs of revenues
|315,036
|229,392
|Selling, general and administrative
|133,038
|116,136
|Total operating expenses
|448,074
|345,528
|Other income (expense), net
|3,211
|9,123
|Interest expense on borrowings
|(32,125
|)
|(21,071
|)
|Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (benefit)
|124,042
|(207,114
|)
|Income taxes (benefit)
|30,486
|(61,390
|)
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|93,556
|(145,724
|)
|Net loss from discontinued operations
|(2,297
|)
|(4,523
|)
|NET INCOME (LOSS)
|$
|91,259
|$
|(150,247
|)
|BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE:
|Continuing operations
|$
|0.48
|$
|(0.72
|)
|Discontinued operations
|(0.01
|)
|(0.02
|)
|Consolidated
|$
|0.47
|$
|(0.74
|)
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE DILUTED SHARES
|194,067
|202,037
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(unaudited, in 000s - except per share data)
|As of
|July 31, 2020
|July 31, 2019
|April 30, 2020
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|2,598,570
|$
|607,668
|$
|2,661,914
|Cash and cash equivalents - restricted
|208,015
|157,786
|211,106
|Receivables, net
|97,222
|76,128
|133,197
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|93,538
|105,123
|80,519
|Total current assets
|2,997,345
|946,705
|3,086,736
|Property and equipment, net
|168,830
|199,679
|184,367
|Operating lease right of use asset
|492,195
|486,147
|494,788
|Intangible assets, net
|400,025
|419,391
|414,976
|Goodwill
|724,288
|821,278
|712,138
|Deferred tax assets and income taxes receivable
|153,274
|142,416
|151,195
|Other noncurrent assets
|61,479
|94,384
|67,847
|Total assets
|$
|4,997,436
|$
|3,110,000
|$
|5,112,047
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|128,690
|$
|122,156
|$
|203,103
|Accrued salaries, wages and payroll taxes
|69,346
|48,166
|116,375
|Accrued income taxes and reserves for uncertain tax positions
|156,557
|182,928
|209,816
|Current portion of long-term debt
|—
|—
|649,384
|Operating lease liabilities
|209,556
|186,355
|195,537
|Deferred revenue and other current liabilities
|201,809
|193,364
|201,401
|Total current liabilities
|765,958
|732,969
|1,575,616
|Long-term debt and line of credit borrowings
|3,495,918
|1,493,289
|2,845,873
|Deferred tax liabilities and reserves for uncertain tax positions
|185,687
|199,714
|182,441
|Operating lease liabilities
|297,518
|292,818
|312,566
|Deferred revenue and other noncurrent liabilities
|117,078
|100,406
|124,510
|Total liabilities
|4,862,159
|2,819,196
|5,041,006
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
|Common stock, no par, stated value $.01 per share
|2,282
|2,367
|2,282
|Additional paid-in capital
|772,782
|759,449
|775,387
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(34,037
|)
|(22,736
|)
|(51,576
|)
|Retained earnings
|82,933
|250,740
|42,965
|Less treasury shares, at cost
|(688,683
|)
|(699,016
|)
|(698,017
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|135,277
|290,804
|71,041
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|4,997,436
|$
|3,110,000
|$
|5,112,047
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(unaudited, in 000s)
|Three months ended July 31,
|2020
|2019
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|91,259
|$
|(150,247
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|39,508
|38,605
|Provision
|2,809
|552
|Deferred taxes
|(1,368
|)
|6,825
|Stock-based compensation
|7,597
|6,674
|Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
|Receivables
|26,052
|60,519
|Prepaid expenses, other current and noncurrent assets
|(8,460
|)
|(9,917
|)
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses, salaries, wages and payroll taxes
|(123,011
|)
|(284,643
|)
|Deferred revenue, other current and noncurrent liabilities
|(7,136
|)
|(45,769
|)
|Income tax receivables, accrued income taxes and income tax reserves
|(46,964
|)
|(99,929
|)
|Other, net
|(786
|)
|(6,499
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(20,500
|)
|(483,829
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Capital expenditures
|(8,311
|)
|(15,181
|)
|Payments made for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|(13
|)
|(394,411
|)
|Franchise loans funded
|(128
|)
|(2,806
|)
|Payments from franchisees
|14,150
|2,647
|Other, net
|(1,318
|)
|50,944
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|4,380
|(358,807
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Dividends paid
|(50,044
|)
|(52,512
|)
|Repurchase of common stock, including shares surrendered
|(2,913
|)
|(36,456
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|1,147
|1,206
|Other, net
|(4,910
|)
|(12,431
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(56,720
|)
|(100,193
|)
|Effects of exchange rate changes on cash
|6,405
|556
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted balances
|(66,435
|)
|(942,273
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|2,873,020
|1,707,727
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|2,806,585
|$
|765,454
|SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW DATA:
|Income taxes paid, net of refunds received
|$
|79,138
|$
|36,138
|Interest paid on borrowings
|26,457
|15,519
|Accrued purchase of common stock
|—
|16,801
|Accrued additions to property and equipment
|1,716
|127
|New operating right of use assets and related lease liabilities
|52,171
|157,216
|FINANCIAL RESULTS
|(unaudited, in 000s - except per share amounts)
|Three months ended July 31,
|2020
|2019
|REVENUES:
|U.S. assisted tax preparation
|$
|337,728
|$
|32,992
|U.S. royalties
|35,949
|6,859
|U.S. DIY tax preparation
|67,595
|3,410
|International
|67,818
|40,581
|Refund Transfers
|10,553
|1,509
|Emerald Card®
|17,055
|13,855
|Peace of Mind® Extended Service Plan
|31,995
|32,837
|Tax Identity Shield®
|9,367
|4,522
|Interest and fee income on Emerald AdvanceTM
|663
|554
|Wave
|12,067
|3,625
|Other
|10,240
|9,618
|Total revenues
|601,030
|150,362
|Compensation and benefits:
|Field wages
|118,542
|53,803
|Other wages
|60,694
|53,837
|Benefits and other compensation
|33,798
|26,474
|213,034
|134,114
|Occupancy
|99,300
|92,152
|Marketing and advertising
|18,811
|6,779
|Depreciation and amortization
|39,508
|38,605
|Bad debt
|1,856
|(968
|)
|Other
|75,565
|74,846
|Total operating expenses
|448,074
|345,528
|Other income (expense), net
|3,211
|9,123
|Interest expense on borrowings
|(32,125
|)
|(21,071
|)
|Pretax income (loss)
|124,042
|(207,114
|)
|Income taxes (benefit)
|30,486
|(61,390
|)
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|93,556
|(145,724
|)
|Net loss from discontinued operations
|(2,297
|)
|(4,523
|)
|NET INCOME (LOSS)
|$
|91,259
|$
|(150,247
|)
|BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE:
|Continuing operations
|$
|0.48
|$
|(0.72
|)
|Discontinued operations
|(0.01
|)
|(0.02
|)
|Consolidated
|$
|0.47
|$
|(0.74
|)
|Weighted average diluted shares
|194,067
|202,037
|EBITDA from continuing operations (1)
|$
|195,675
|$
|(147,438
|)
(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
|(in 000s)
|Three months ended July 31,
|NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - EBITDA
|2020
|2019
|Net income (loss) - as reported
|$
|91,259
|$
|(150,247
|)
|Discontinued operations, net
|2,297
|4,523
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations - as reported
|93,556
|(145,724
|)
|Add back:
|Income taxes (benefit) of continuing operations
|30,486
|(61,390
|)
|Interest expense of continuing operations
|32,125
|21,071
|Depreciation and amortization of continuing operations
|39,508
|38,605
|102,119
|(1,714
|)
|EBITDA from continuing operations
|$
|195,675
|$
|(147,438
|)
|(in 000s, except per share amounts)
|Three months ended July 31,
|NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - ADJUSTED EPS
|2020
|2019
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations - as reported
|$
|93,556
|$
|(145,724
|)
|Adjustments:
|Amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions (pretax)
|18,577
|16,239
|Tax effect of adjustments (1)
|(4,400
|)
|(4,162
|)
|Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|107,733
|$
|(133,647
|)
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share - as reported
|$
|0.48
|$
|(0.72
|)
|Adjustments, net of tax
|0.07
|0.06
|Adjusted earnings (loss) per share
|$
|0.55
|$
|(0.66
|)
(1) Tax effect of adjustments is the difference between the tax provision calculated on a GAAP basis and on an adjusted non-GAAP basis.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because these measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures for other companies.
We consider our non-GAAP financial measures to be performance measures and a useful metric for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of our business.
We make adjustments for certain non-GAAP financial measures related to amortization of intangibles from acquisitions and goodwill impairments. We believe removing the impacts of amortization of acquired intangibles and goodwill impairments provides a more meaningful indicator of performance and will assist in understanding our financial results.
We may consider whether other significant items that arise in the future should be excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures.
We measure the performance of our business using a variety of metrics, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, EBITDA margin from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations and free cash flow. We also use EBITDA from continuing operations and pretax income of continuing operations, each subject to permitted adjustments, as performance metrics in incentive compensation calculations for our employees.
