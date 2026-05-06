H&R Block Reports Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results

— Maintains Assisted Channel Market Share, Marking Third Consecutive Year of Improvement —

— Revenue Increased 5.3% —

— Announces Plans for Incremental Fiscal 2026 Share Repurchases —

— Raises Fiscal 2026 Outlook —

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) (the "Company") today released financial results1 for its fiscal 2026 third quarter ended March 31, 2026.

"This season marked an important inflection point, demonstrating that our strategy is driving higher-quality business outcomes," said Curtis Campbell, president and chief executive officer. "Our assisted market share trend improved meaningfully after several years of pressure, reflecting stronger execution across the season. Clients are choosing H&R Block for confidence, trust, and expert help, and our disciplined, expert-led, technology-enabled approach is delivering meaningful value."

Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results and Key Financial Metrics

"This quarter demonstrates strong execution across the business, with solid revenue growth and enhanced profitability," said Tiffany Mason, chief financial officer. "Progress this tax season with higher complexity clients underscores the durability of our financial model, and our year‑to‑date performance reinforces our confidence as we raise our full year outlook."

For the third quarter, the Company delivered total revenue of $2.4 billion, an increase of $121.0 million, or 5.3%, versus the prior year. The increase was primarily the result of higher net average charge (NAC) and volume in the U.S. assisted tax preparation category, growth in international revenue, and an increase in Refund Transfer volume.

Total operating expenses of $1.4 billion increased by $62.5 million, or 4.8%, versus the prior year. The increase was primarily due to higher field wages as a result of increased assisted tax preparation revenue.

During the quarter, the Company recognized a one-time non-cash tax benefit related to the resolution of an IRS examination. This $84.1 million benefit reduced income tax expense, providing a $0.65 benefit to earnings per share.

Net income from continuing operations increased by $125.9 million, or 17.4%, to $848.8 million, and earnings per share from continuing operations2 increased 24.2% to $6.61 driven by the one-time tax benefit, fewer shares outstanding from share repurchases, and higher net income.

Adjusted net income from continuing operations2 increased by $42.4 million, or 5.8%, to $773.7 million, and adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations2 increased 11.9% to $6.02.

Capital Allocation

The Company reported the following related to its capital structure:

As previously announced, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share will be paid on July 7th to shareholders of record as of June 3rd. H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively since the Company became public in 1962. Since 2016, the Company has grown the dividend 110% 3 .

. The Company has approximately $700 million remaining on its previously announced $1.5 billion share repurchase program. The Company's board of directors has authorized management to repurchase an incremental $100 million of common stock in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 under that repurchase program, which has been reflected in the updated outlook below.

Year-to-date, the Company has returned $560.9 million to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook

As a result of year-to-date performance, including a strong tax season, the Company now expects:

Revenue to be in the range of $3.910 to $3.920 billion, representing a 4.1% year-over-year increase at the midpoint.

EBITDA 4 to be in the range of $1.025 to $1.035 billion, a 5.5% year-over-year increase at the midpoint.

to be in the range of $1.025 to $1.035 billion, a 5.5% year-over-year increase at the midpoint. Effective tax rate to be approximately 14%.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share4 to be in the range of $5.10 to $5.20, a 10.5% year-over-year increase at the midpoint.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss third quarter 2026 results at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. To join live, participants must register at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI154683d0918449469ffebfc9d427b4b3. Once registered, the participant will receive a dial-in number and unique PIN to access the call. Please join approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The call, along with a presentation for viewing, will also be webcast in a listen-only format for the media and general public. The webcast can be accessed directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ygejpbdc/lan/en and will be available for replay 2 hours after the call is concluded and continuing for 90 days.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News.

About Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial information. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words or variation of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "commits," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "targets," "would," "will," "should," "goal," "could" or "may" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements provide management's current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events or results. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future are forward-looking statements. They may include estimates of revenues, client trajectory, income, effective tax rate, earnings per share, cost savings, capital expenditures, dividends, share repurchases, liquidity, capital structure, market share, industry volumes or other financial items, descriptions of management’s plans or objectives for future operations, products or services, or descriptions of assumptions underlying any of the above. They may also include the expected impact of external events beyond the Company’s control, such as outbreaks of infectious disease, severe weather events, natural or manmade disasters, or changes in the regulatory environment in which we operate. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance or events. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions, factors, or expectations, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes, except as required by law. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to a variety of economic, competitive and regulatory factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently completed fiscal year in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and additional factors we may describe from time to time in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You may get such filings for free at our website at https://investors.hrblock.com. In addition, factors that may cause the Company’s actual estimated effective tax rate to differ from estimates include the Company’s actual results from operations compared to current estimates, future discrete items, changes in interpretations and assumptions the Company has made, future actions of the Company, or increases in applicable tax rates in jurisdictions where the Company operates. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors and, consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties.

1All amounts in this release are unaudited. Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons refer to the current period compared to the corresponding prior year period.

2All per share amounts are based on fully diluted shares at the end of the corresponding period. The Company reports non-GAAP financial measures of performance, including adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, which it considers to be useful metrics for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of the Company. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Information" below for more information regarding financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

3Dividend growth is calculated as percentage growth from the April 2016 dividend.

4Adjusted Diluted EPS and EBITDA from continuing operations are non-GAAP financial measures. Future period non-GAAP outlook includes adjustments for items not indicative of our core operations, which may include, without limitation, items described in the below section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Information” and in the accompanying tables. Such adjustments may be affected by changes in ongoing assumptions and judgments, as well as nonrecurring, unusual, or unanticipated charges, expenses or gains, or other items that may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. The exact amounts of these adjustments are not currently determinable but may be significant. It is therefore not practicable to provide the comparable GAAP measures or reconcile this non-GAAP outlook to the most comparable GAAP measures.

TABLES FOLLOW

FINANCIAL RESULTS (unaudited, in 000s - except per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, Nine months ended March 31, 2026 2025 2026 2025 REVENUES: U.S. tax preparation and related services: Assisted tax preparation $ 1,742,135 $ 1,635,877 $ 1,846,698 $ 1,727,220 Royalties 128,182 133,961 139,139 143,312 DIY tax preparation 215,245 214,666 235,797 231,646 Refund Transfers 119,935 113,732 121,416 115,229 Peace of Mind® Extended Service Plan 14,347 15,625 54,087 54,867 Tax Identity Shield® 8,485 7,025 16,851 14,947 Other 15,000 14,582 41,321 40,215 Total U.S. tax preparation and related services 2,243,329 2,135,468 2,455,309 2,327,436 Financial services: Emerald Card® and SpruceSM 39,590 40,195 56,566 59,169 Interest and fee income on Emerald Advance® 15,198 14,286 28,644 26,594 Total financial services 54,788 54,481 85,210 85,763 International 70,119 60,438 170,498 157,104 Wave 29,871 26,717 89,506 79,681 Total revenues $ 2,398,107 $ 2,277,104 $ 2,800,523 $ 2,649,984 Compensation and benefits: Field wages 577,513 532,916 741,405 682,575 Other wages 78,703 74,621 230,987 230,687 Benefits and other compensation 118,151 111,575 194,802 188,731 774,367 719,112 1,167,194 1,101,993 Occupancy 127,312 119,709 339,700 326,026 Marketing and advertising 185,388 196,667 208,725 221,502 Depreciation and amortization 31,519 29,221 90,442 87,247 Bad debt 39,806 40,479 63,827 62,625 Other 202,891 193,603 399,721 393,900 Total operating expenses 1,361,283 1,298,791 2,269,609 2,193,293 Other income (expense), net 3,941 4,554 15,077 19,215 Interest expense on borrowings (24,307 ) (24,686 ) (65,087 ) (62,285 ) Pretax income 1,016,458 958,181 480,904 413,621 Income taxes 167,678 235,253 39,058 104,580 Net income from continuing operations 848,780 722,928 441,846 309,041 Net loss from discontinued operations (879 ) (598 ) (1,930 ) (2,707 ) Net income $ 847,901 $ 722,330 $ 439,916 $ 306,334 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE Continuing operations $ 6.61 $ 5.32 $ 3.40 $ 2.23 Discontinued operations (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Consolidated $ 6.60 $ 5.31 $ 3.38 $ 2.21 WEIGHTED AVERAGE DILUTED SHARES 127,813 135,329 129,489 137,944 Adjusted diluted EPS(1) $ 6.02 $ 5.38 $ 2.95 $ 2.41 EBITDA(1) $ 1,072,284 $ 1,012,088 $ 636,433 $ 563,153

(1) All non-GAAP measures are results from continuing operations. See " Non-GAAP Financial Information " for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in 000s - except per share data) As of March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 867,008 $ 983,277 Cash and cash equivalents - restricted 19,737 19,862 Receivables, net 297,636 63,621 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 104,102 95,788 Total current assets 1,288,483 1,162,548 Property and equipment, net 147,694 135,068 Operating lease right of use assets 522,885 521,215 Intangible assets, net 275,966 259,412 Goodwill 815,620 802,053 Deferred tax assets and income taxes receivable 270,090 317,691 Other noncurrent assets 70,980 65,911 Total assets $ 3,391,718 $ 3,263,898 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 303,595 $ 144,046 Accrued salaries, wages and payroll taxes 299,695 107,375 Accrued income taxes and reserves for uncertain tax positions 262,533 296,244 Current portion of long-term debt — 349,893 Operating lease liabilities 209,269 209,203 Deferred revenue and other current liabilities 219,321 191,849 Total current liabilities 1,294,413 1,298,610 Long-term debt 1,490,933 1,143,305 Deferred tax liabilities and reserves for uncertain tax positions 187,707 306,134 Operating lease liabilities 325,561 322,847 Deferred revenue and other noncurrent liabilities 117,476 104,106 Total liabilities 3,416,090 3,175,002 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, no par, stated value $.01 per share 1,565 1,644 Additional paid-in capital 776,872 766,998 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (55,346 ) (47,755 ) Retained earnings (deficit) (110,471 ) 12,061 Less treasury shares, at cost (636,992 ) (644,052 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficiency) (24,372 ) 88,896 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,391,718 $ 3,263,898





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in 000s) Nine months ended March 31, 2026 2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 439,916 $ 306,334 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 90,442 87,247 Provision for credit losses 57,523 56,042 Deferred taxes 3,044 (12,503 ) Stock-based compensation 22,177 25,420 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Receivables (289,209 ) (335,605 ) Prepaid expenses, other current and noncurrent assets (17,548 ) (7,504 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, salaries, wages and payroll taxes 340,925 240,246 Deferred revenue, other current and noncurrent liabilities 41,186 20,684 Income tax receivables, accrued income taxes and income tax reserves (99,767 ) 50,049 Other, net (1,972 ) (1,088 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 586,717 429,322 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (67,144 ) (71,784 ) Payments made for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (55,047 ) (35,323 ) Franchise loans funded (18,201 ) (21,455 ) Payments from franchisees 16,503 11,478 Other, net 1,329 6,194 Net cash used in investing activities (122,560 ) (110,890 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayments of line of credit borrowings (2,375,000 ) (1,950,000 ) Proceeds from line of credit borrowings 2,375,000 1,950,000 Repayments of long-term debt (350,000 ) — Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 346,980 — Dividends paid (157,766 ) (147,136 ) Repurchase of common stock, including shares surrendered (412,686 ) (436,516 ) Other, net (6,009 ) (11,854 ) Net cash used in financing activities (579,481 ) (595,506 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash (1,070 ) (8,429 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted balances (116,394 ) (285,503 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,003,139 1,075,193 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 886,745 $ 789,690 SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW DATA: Income taxes paid, net (includes payments for purchased investment tax credits) $ 135,460 $ 65,505 Interest paid on borrowings 76,480 63,251 Accrued additions to property and equipment 2,020 2,448 New operating right of use assets and related lease liabilities 182,343 135,372 Accrued dividends payable to common shareholders 53,239 50,194





(in 000s) Three months ended March 31, Nine months ended March 31, NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - EBITDA 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income - as reported $ 847,901 $ 722,330 $ 439,916 $ 306,334 Discontinued operations, net 879 598 1,930 2,707 Net income from continuing operations - as reported 848,780 722,928 441,846 309,041 Add back: Income taxes 167,678 235,253 39,058 104,580 Interest expense 24,307 24,686 65,087 62,285 Depreciation and amortization 31,519 29,221 90,442 87,247 223,504 289,160 194,587 254,112 EBITDA from continuing operations $ 1,072,284 $ 1,012,088 $ 636,433 $ 563,153





(in 000s, except per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, Nine months ended March 31, NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EPS 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income from continuing operations - as reported $ 848,780 $ 722,928 $ 441,846 $ 309,041 Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions (pretax) 12,170 11,278 34,401 33,316 Discrete tax impact of IRS examination settlements (84,113 ) — (84,113 ) — Tax effect of pretax adjustments(1) (3,145 ) (2,927 ) (8,381 ) (8,111 ) Adjusted net income from continuing operations $ 773,692 $ 731,279 $ 383,753 $ 334,246 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations - as reported $ 6.61 $ 5.32 $ 3.40 $ 2.23 Adjustments, net of tax (0.59 ) 0.06 (0.45 ) 0.18 Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 6.02 $ 5.38 $ 2.95 $ 2.41

(1)Tax effect of adjustments is the difference between the tax provision calculated on a GAAP basis and on an adjusted non-GAAP basis.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because these measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures for other companies.

We consider our non-GAAP financial measures to be performance measures and a useful metric for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of our business. We make adjustments for certain non-GAAP financial measures related to material discrete tax impacts of IRS examination settlements, amortization of intangibles from acquisitions and goodwill impairments. We may consider whether other significant items that arise in the future should be excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures.

We measure the performance of our business using a variety of metrics, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted net income from continuing operations, and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations. We also use EBITDA from continuing operations and pretax income from continuing operations, each subject to permitted adjustments, as performance metrics in incentive compensation calculations for our employees.