H&R Block to Release Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results on May 6, 2026

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) will report fiscal 2026 third quarter results on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, after the New York Stock Exchange market close. At that time, a copy of the press release and presentation will be available on the company's investor relations website at https://investors.hrblock.com/.

A conference call for analysts, institutional investors, and shareholders will be held at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. During the conference call the company will discuss fiscal 2026 third quarter results, outlook, and give a general business update. To join live, participants must register at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI154683d0918449469ffebfc9d427b4b3. Once registered, the participant will receive a dial-in number and unique PIN to access the call. Please join approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The call, along with a presentation for viewing, will also be webcast in a listen-only format for the media and public. The webcast can be accessed directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ygejpbdc/lan/en/ and will be available for replay 2 hours after the call is concluded and continuing for 90 days.