Please find below a press release from Aedifica (a public regulated real estate company under Belgian law, listed on Euronext Brussels), regarding the results for the twelve-month period ended 30 June 2020. The key points are:

EPRA Earnings* increased to €100.1 million as of 30 June 2020 (+39% compared to 30 June 2019), or €4.00/share as of 30 June 2020 (+7% compared to 30 June 2019)

Rental income increased to €163.4 million as of 30 June 2020 (+38% compared to 30 June 2019) due to the growth of the portfolio

Aedifica and Hoivatilat are joining forces in the Nordics: through a public tender offer Aedifica acquires Hoivatilat Oyj, a Finnish healthcare real estate investor with a build-and-hold strategy, and enters the Finnish and Swedish market

Real estate portfolio* of €3.4 billion as of 30 June 2020, an increase of more than €1,045 million compared to 30 June 2019 (+45%)

454 healthcare sites for almost 32,000 residents in six countries: €1,046 million in Belgium (78 sites) €610 million in the United Kingdom (96 sites) €590 million in Germany (71 sites) €516 million in Finland (153 sites) €426 million in the Netherlands (54 sites) €4 million in Sweden (2 sites)

Pipeline of €590 million in acquisitions, construction and renovation projects

Weighted average unexpired lease term of 20 years and occupancy rate of 100%

50.1% debt-to-assets ratio as of 30 June 2020

Successful first placement of a €40 million bond under the Sustainable Finance Framework

Payment of an interim dividend for the first 12 months of the (extended) financial year (€3.00 gross per share, an increase of 7% compared to the dividend for financial year 2018/2019)

Outlook for the extended financial year ending 31 December 2020: proposed gross dividend (after deduction of the above-mentioned interim dividend) of 1.60 € per share

