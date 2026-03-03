Aedifica NV/SA – Results for the Initial Acceptance Period of Aedifica’s Exchange Offer for all Cofinimmo shares

 | Source: Aedifica Aedifica

More information is available on Aedifica’s website via the link below and can be accessed subject to the usual restrictions.


Tags

Aedifica Cofinimmo BEL 20 BEL ESG Euronext Brussels Euronext Amsterdam exchange offer REIT
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading