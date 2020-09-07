RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION 2020-09-07 
Auction date:2020-09-07
Payment date:2020-09-07 (at 3 pm)
Maturity date:2022-12-07
Term:91 days
Offered volume:Unlimited
Total bid amount:SEK 0 billion
Number of bids0
Allotment:SEK 0 billion
Interest rate:Repo rate

 

RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION 2020-09-07 
Auction date:2020-09-07
Payment date:2020-09-07 (at 3 pm)
Maturity date:2021-03-08
Term:182 days
Offered volume:Unlimited
Total bid amount:SEK 0 billion
Number of bids0
Allotment:SEK 0 billion
Interest rate:
Repo rate