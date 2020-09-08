To Meet the Growing Demand for Renewable Energy, the Company Dramatically Increases Funding to its Research Partner

SANTA BARBARA, CA , Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCQB: HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, announced today that it has renewed and expanded its sponsored research agreement with the University of Iowa funding for the next 12 months. The renewal will provide for a considerable increase in funding and staffing in order to accelerate the development of its nanotechnology-based hydrogen production technology. The expanded R&D team will focus on the development efforts needed to expedite the commercialization of its game-changing nanoparticle technology approach to renewable hydrogen.

“The next 12 months will see exciting progress in the development of our technology,” said Tim Young, CEO of SunHydrogen. “The renewal of the agreement and the significant increase in funding will accelerate that development. As we have stated before, our partnership with the University of Iowa has been a key to our success to date. The work completed and the knowledge gained through our years of association with the research team at the University of Iowa will allow us to accelerate our path to commercialization.”

The timing of the Company’s accelerated development efforts coincides with a significant wave of global investment in renewal technologies. A report, published by Frost & Sullivan in July, forecasts that $3.4 trillion will be invested in renewable technologies by 2030. Powered by a strong momentum behind renewable energy, the power market is heading into the 2020s having come a great distance from the last decade. The 2020s will be a critical decade for one and all in the power industry, as the transition toward renewable energy is expected to increase in volume. “Decentralization, decarbonization and digitalization are the three key pillars of the global energy transition,” says Vasanth Krishnan, senior research analyst of industrial practice at Frost & Sullivan.

Also, financial market demand for hydrogen technologies and applications has been surging. Over the past 12 months, shares of Ballard Power’s stock have more than tripled in price and the company has committed to raising $250 million through an at-the-market equity issuance. Plug Power stock is up more than 550% and FuelCell Energy shares have rocketed more than 750% over the same 12 months. Nikola, the Phoenix-based zero-emissions vehicle manufacturer, executed a $12 billion highly visible public offering in June.

Mr. Young continued, “All indications from the investment sector point toward a significant commitment to the funding of our industry. The timing could not be better for our development process. We believe that our nanotechnology hydrogen technology will be a game changing breakthrough. Because of the current interest in the sector, we anticipate that abundant funding will be available facilitate our development acceleration and commercialization. We are committed to making the hydrogen economy a reality and it appears that there is substantial investment interest to support the future of renewable hydrogen.”

The agreement with the University of Iowa currently covers the extensive development work to complete and commercialize the company’s nanoparticle hydrogen production panels that will deploy a highly economical solar-to-hydrogen efficiency and has the potential of changing the way we think about energy production. The work will continue to be led by Professor Dr. Syed Mubeen, (University of Iowa) and Dr. Joun Lee, (SunHydrogen).

About SunHydrogen, Inc.

SunHydrogen is developing a breakthrough, low cost technology to make renewable hydrogen using sunlight and any source of water, including seawater and wastewater. Unlike hydrocarbon fuels, such as oil, coal and natural gas, where carbon dioxide and other contaminants are released into the atmosphere when used, hydrogen fuel usage produces pure water as the only byproduct. By optimizing the science of water electrolysis at the nano-level, our low-cost nanoparticles mimic photosynthesis to efficiently use sunlight to separate hydrogen from water, to produce environmentally friendly renewable hydrogen. Using our low-cost method to produce renewable hydrogen, we intend to enable a world of distributed hydrogen production for renewable electricity and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at www.SunHydrogen.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, th e impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.