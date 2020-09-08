Oslo, Norway, 8 September 2020. Reference is made to the previous announcements by PCI Biotech Holding ASA ("PCI Biotech" or the "Company") in respect of the issuance of 60,500 new shares following exercise of employee share options in the Company.



The share capital increase resolved by the Board of Directors following the share option exercise on 2 September 2020, has now been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, and the capital increase has thus been completed.

The Company's new share capital is NOK 111,979,170 divided by 37,326,390 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 3.00 and each giving one vote at the Company's general meeting.

The new shares issued following the option exercise will be tradable when they have been registered on the VPS accounts of the subscribers; such registration is expected to be executed on or about 8 September 2020.

Contact information:

Per Walday, CEO, pw@pcibiotech.no, Mobile: +47 917 93 429

For more information visit: www.pcibiotech.com

Contact information: PCI Biotech Holding ASA, Ullernchausséen 64, Oslo, NO-0379 Norway

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.