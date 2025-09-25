PCI Biotech update on future operations

Oslo (Norway), 25 September 2025 – PCI Biotech (OSE:PCIB) today announces an update on the ongoing evaluation of its future operations.

Reference is made to the announcement on 18th August 2025 regarding the discontinuation of further development of the PCL technology. The decision was based on insufficient progress, which extended project timelines and increased resource requirements, elevating the overall project risk to an unacceptable level. Consequently, PCI Biotech decided to discontinue further development.

PCI Biotech's immediate priority has since been to preserve value and conduct an evaluation of the company’s future. This evaluation has focused on exploring potential strategic alternatives, including reverse mergers or a structured wind-down of operations.

Current operations are now focused solely on the evaluation of a new bioprocessing technology by an undisclosed party. PCI Biotech today decided to initiate a downsizing of personnel and extend the wind-down of operations to align with this focus. The technology evaluation is conducted under a material transfer agreement without financial terms.

The ongoing strategic evaluation is made with careful consideration of the company’s circumstances, and this process continues in parallel to the technology evaluation. Further information and updates will be provided when applicable.

